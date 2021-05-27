MTS – Megan Francis and Chasity Hargrave join Ashley

Chicago auto workers are expressing grief and frustration after another member of their industry died of Covid-19.Caleb Mateo Dye, 32, was a forklift driver at the Ford Chicago Assembly Plant in Chicago, Illinois. On 13 January, Mr Dye died at Ingalls Memorial Hospital after a month-long battle with Covid-19, the World Socialist Website reported.In a Facebook group for members of Mr Dye’s union, UAW Local 551, a post announcing his death said he leaves behind a wife and daughter.“Caleb was known as a loving husband and father,” the post reads. “He was so gentle and playful, and brought joy everywhere...

