Faculty of Croatian Studies in Zagreb accepting enrolments from Croats abroad
The Faculty of Croatian Studies at the University of Zagreb is accepting enrolments from a certain quota of Croats outside the Republic of Croatia. Two years ago, the Faculty of Croatian Studies started the study of Demography and Croatian Emigration, and it is one of the programs available. Other study programs offered include Communication Studies, Croatology (Croatian Culture), Educational Sciences, History, Philosophy and Culturology, Psychology, Sociology.www.croatiaweek.com