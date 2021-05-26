Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Jacques Pépin Cooks for Eight

azpbs.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin the celebrated French chef and our own Barbara Pool Fenzl in the Arizona PBS studio kitchen! The two longtime friends prepare recipes combining Southwestern ingredients with classic French cooking techniques before a live studio audience.

azpbs.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacques Pépin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Cooking#Studio Audience#Food Drink#Cooking Recipes#Prepare Recipes#France#Pbs#P Pin Cooks#Chef#Kitchen#Southwestern Ingredients#Techniques
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesStanly News & Press

COOKING WITH THE SNAP – Bagels

Editor’s Note: Let’s celebrate the past with some of our favorite recipes of our grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles. Email bj.drye@stanlynewspress.com with recipes and a small story about the famous cooks that go with the recipe. Pictures can be included of the cook. Bagels. 1 Cup of all-purpose flour or...
Food & Drinksekalakaeagle.com

Cooking in the West

My column about aging awhile back brought several suggestions on how to combat aging including advice on where to get the best deal on orthotic inserts for my shoes to suggestions that if I would forego wearing foundation, cross my heart undergarments, it would help pull the wrinkles out of my face. Although those were helpful hints, I decided it might be easier to just change the way I perceive the aging process.
Recipesamericastestkitchen.com

The Complete Cooking For Two Cookbook

Because smaller families shouldn’t have to rely on recipes built for four or six, America’s Test Kitchen has reengineered 650 of our best recipes to serve just two. Over the years we’ve discovered that scaling down a recipe isn’t as simple as cutting the ingredients in half—cooking times, temperatures, and equipment need to be adapted as well. This comprehensive cookbook takes the guesswork out of cooking for two so you can be sure that anything you want to make—from Classic Beef Stew to Lasagna to a mini batch of Fudgy Brownies or a Fluffy Yellow Layer Cake—will come out right (and perfectly proportioned) every time.
Recipesleader-call.com

Cooking with Robert St. John

The more time I spend as a parent, the more I appreciate my mother and the job she did raising my brother and me. I’ve had it easy. Her road was much tougher. She married at 21 and was widowed at 33. She was left with two boys, a house under construction and an art degree. She scaled back the house plans, went back to school, got her master’s degree, taught private art lessons and sold her art to friends, at art festivals and in gift shops to keep us afloat in the first few years after his death.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Ready-to-Cook Burger Kits

Burgers are the perfect backyard barbecue food and Vancouver's Burgerland Smash Up takes care of curating all the best components with its burger kits. The DIY ready-to-cook Smashburgers kits share four portions of grass-fed, organic Smashburgers that can be enjoyed in different ways. With the California UP-N-DOWN Kit, inspired by...
RecipesPark Rapids Enterprise

NORTHWOODS COOKS: Graduation goodies

Here are some ideas for homemade sweet treats from local cookbooks for the dessert table that can be made ahead of the big day. Beat cream cheese, then add powdered sugar. Add flavoring and coloring and mix well. Shape using candy molds. Yummy Mounds Bars. Kathy Brose. Faith Baptist Church...
Recipesguernicamag.com

Cooking Backwards

Maybe it’s the recipe’s “lukewarm scalded milk” that spills on the bottom corner of the page. Fountain pen ink swims up to meet it, ghosting the words below. No matter. Mary made her Easter Bread and Nut Roll so many times since she wrote it down in 1960—the date safe and crisp up at the top—that she barely needed to look at the recipe.
Food & Drinksjeanieandluluskitchen.com

Tips to Get Into Cooking

If you have always wanted to get into cooking, but never really known how to go about it, it can be a bit tricky. You know the theory of it, and picture yourself as the next master chef, but somehow it doesn’t turn out quite right. If this is you and you are looking to expand your kitchen culinary skills, then look no further for we have put together some great top tips to get into cooking…
Food & DrinksOmak Chronicle

PREP COOK

Prep cook wanted! Full-time TwisPasta is an emerging brand featuring fresh ingredients, and hand crafted fresh pasta products. Respectful /non-hostile work environment. Hard working /experienced applicants are encouraged to apply for this excellent opportunity. $15-21/hr Inquire Mike@twisPasta.com.
Recipescookwewill.com

COOK WE WILL

This section contains recipes that we also have videos shot for. We try to focus on video production as much as possible, so this section will grow rapidly.
RecipesBrunswicktimes Gazette

Let's Cook

In the 1800's this is how people made lemonade--you can do it too! Worth the effort and so delicious!  . 1. Peel the rinds from the 5 lemons and cut them into 1/2 inch slices. Set the lemons aside. 2. Place the rinds in a bowl and sprinkle the sugar...
Grand Rapids, MIshorelinemedia.net

Cooking with Crain

I discovered a new dish, at least new to me: Bang Bang Chicken. Ironically enough, it’s a Chinese dish, and as you all must know by now, I love Chinese food and Chinese cooking. But perhaps the reason I haven’t been acquainted with this particular delicacy until now is that it’s Szechuan, meaning that it comes from a Chinese province that’s known for its hot and spicy cuisine, which is often a little too hot and spicy for me. And since there aren’t, to my knowledge, any restaurants closer than Grand Rapids that specialize in Szechuan cooking, Bang Bang Chicken somehow snuck through the cracks.
Food & Drinkslakecounty.com

Rosey Cooks

We will work with you to create a menu that fits your taste, budget and style. Locally sourced produce and the freshest ingredients means food that is exceptional in taste.
RecipesKATU.com

Grilling to Perfection with The Cowboy Cook

Do your burgers turn into hockey pucks? Does your chicken come out raw in the middle? The Cowboy Cook Jeff Tracy joined us to share his tips for grilling everything and anything to perfection!. For more great tips and recipe ideas, visit The Cowboy Cook's website.
RecipesMichigan Daily

My brothers can cook

I can’t cook. I’ve done everything from having the contents of my blender explode on me in the kitchen to burning something so badly that the smoke alarm went off. Instead, I heavily leech off of my family’s cooking because if it weren’t for them, my diet would consist only of Maggi noodles, the South Asian equivalent to instant ramen.
Recipespinecountynews.com

Country cooking with Southern flair

For those in the United States, country cooking and Southern cooking may be thought of as interchangeable. Buttermilk-infused recipes are part of any country cook’s repertoire, as are crispy, fried foods. That’s the pairing in this delicious side dish or appetizer for “Buttermilk-Battered Okra Fries With Comeback Sauce” from “Southern Appetizers: 60 Delectables for Gracious Get-Togethers” (Chronicle Books) by Denise Gee.
Charlotte, NCWCNC

It's the secret to summer cooking

Warmer temps mean more salads, grilling, and lighter dishes. Cotija cheese is the perfect complement to Summer foods. This versatile cheese comes in a block, crumbled, and even grated. Slice it into cubes and add to your favorite salad. Use it crumbled as a less salty version of feta cheese. Or grate it like Parmesan over warm, grilled veggies. Visit one of Compare Foods’ 6 Charlotte-area stores or shop online by visiting https://www.compareclt.com/shop. Nobody knows the neighborhood like Compare Foods!
Recipesnwaonline.com

COOKING FOR TWO: Thinking outside the banana — cook the peel

In November, British cookbook author and food personality Nigella Lawson shocked her nation when she demonstrated a recipe from her latest cookbook, "Cook, Eat, Repeat," on her BBC television show of the same name. It wasn't royal family-level scandalous. Still, based on public reaction, you'd think she'd caused a major controversy.
Recipesnewmexico.org

Now You’re Cooking

The pandemic inspired many of us to make friends with our sometimes neglected kitchens. No-Knead Bread goes New Mexican with a kick of green chile. , nobody dreamed that something could drive us out of our favorite restaurants and into what, for some, is the least used room in the house—a place that requires an ability to read recipes, source ingredients, learn techniques, and do it all while grocery store shelves are stripped of basics like flour and yeast.
Lifestylebuckrail.com

Experienced Line Cooks

Come work with a team dedicated to their craft and passionate about the food & service they provide. Offering competitive wages and the best benefits in the valley!. Email resume to: [email protected] or stop by between 11am - 3pm. Check our website for more information. ______. " I love...