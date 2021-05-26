Jacques Pépin Cooks for Eight

I discovered a new dish, at least new to me: Bang Bang Chicken. Ironically enough, it’s a Chinese dish, and as you all must know by now, I love Chinese food and Chinese cooking. But perhaps the reason I haven’t been acquainted with this particular delicacy until now is that it’s Szechuan, meaning that it comes from a Chinese province that’s known for its hot and spicy cuisine, which is often a little too hot and spicy for me. And since there aren’t, to my knowledge, any restaurants closer than Grand Rapids that specialize in Szechuan cooking, Bang Bang Chicken somehow snuck through the cracks.