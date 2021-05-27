Cancel
Agriculture

Meat Animals Production, Disposition, and Income

beef2live.com
 14 days ago

Meat Animals Production, Disposition, and Income 2020 Summary. Total 2020 production of cattle and calves and hogs and pigs for the United States totaled 86.0 billion pounds, down 1 percent from 2019. Production increased 2 percent for cattle and calves but decreased 3 percent for hogs and pigs. Total 2020...

beef2live.com
#Gross Income#Animals#Pigs#Cattle#Hogs#Marketings#Calves#Cash Receipts#United States
Agricultureava360.com

Animal-Free Animal Products With Cellular Agriculture

---------- Support SciShow by becoming a patron on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/scishow. Huge thanks go to the following Patreon supporters for helping us keep SciShow free for everyone forever:. Alisa Sherbow, Silas Emrys, Drew Hart. Jeffrey Mckishen, James Knight, Christoph Schwanke, Jacob, Matt Curls, Christopher R Boucher, Eric Jensen, Adam Brainard, Nazara,...
Kent, WAava360.com

King’s Command recalls meat products in 10 states for misbranding, allergens

King’s Command Foods LLC of Kent, WA, is recalling 20,025 pounds of fully cooked, not shelf stable meat and poultry meatballs and pork patties because of misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) reported. The products contain egg, milk, and/or wheat, known...
Fargo, NDagupdate.com

Stark-Billings 4-H member discusses joy of meat judging, showing animals

Stark-Billings County 4-H member Taylor Downing had an exciting third week of May, as she was part of the team that recently placed first in the state 4-H meat judging contest in Fargo. Other members of the Stark-Billings team include: Quinn Polensky, Jess Schulz, Katie Schmidt, William Schmidt, Wyatt Dorner...
Agriculturebusinessnewswales.com

The “Welsh Way” Goes Global to Support Red Meat Production Sustainability Debate

Wales is playing its part in global discussions on how to achieve a more sustainable red meat sector. Hybu Cig Cymru-Meat Promotion Wales (HCC), which recently published its ‘Welsh Way’ drive to help improve and promote sustainable red meat production, took to the global stage as key nations joined an international conversation to input into a high profile United Nations Summit.
Agriculturekcrw.com

Advocating for sustainable meat production

While researching pollution from the meat industry, environmental lawyer Nicolette Hahn Niman met with ranchers who practiced responsible stewardship of raising healthy animals, as well as visiting large industrial facilities. Making the distinction between the different types of meat production, she began advocating for sustainable practices. Hahn Niman explains the complexities of raising beef and how grazing animals benefit the soil and environment.
Toby Hazlewood

A Ransomware Attack Forces JBS to Halt Meat Production - Will Shortages and Price Increases Follow?

Are cyber attacks becoming more frequent or just more effective?. Just as fuel-supplies across the USA are starting to return to normal in the wake of the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack last month, on 2nd June it was revealed that the world's leading meat packer - JBS - had temporarily halted the slaughter of cattle at its USA and Australia plants including at its US headquarters in Greeley, CO.
Agricultureiowapublicradio.org

Lab-Grown Meat, No Animal Deaths Required

What if you could produce meat without having to raise or slaughter an animal? Cell-cultured meat is real meat that's produced without slaughtering an animal, and it could be big business that upends the trillion-dollar meat industry. On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by...
Greeley, COcbslocal.com

Cyberattack Targets Greeley-Based Meat Production Giant JBS

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – JBS, the largest meat producer in the world, is investigating a cyberattack targeting servers supporting its North American and Australian IT systems. The company became aware of the attack on Sunday and immediately suspended affected systems. Authorities, IT professionals and third-party experts were called in to...
Greeley, CODenver Channel

Meat producer suffers cyberattack of U.S., Australia servers; some production stopped

GREELEY, Colo. — JBS USA, one of the world's largest meat producers, announced they were the victim of a cyberattack over the holiday weekend. In a press release, the company said the attack affected "some of the servers supporting its North American and Australian IT systems," and that they had suspended "all affected systems." They did not provide more details at this time.
Agriculturenewfoodmagazine.com

FSA compares international meat production methods

Rick Mumford, Head of Science, Evidence and Research at the Food Standards Agency (FSA) discusses a newly published report into meat production processes in the UK and other countries worldwide. Recently, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) published the second in a series of scientific reports which attempt to compare different...
AgricultureAG Week

Drug residue can easily be avoided in animal by-products

With grocery store labels and so many options on the market, many consumers believe that some animal products on the market have drug residue within them. “I think that the public has been influenced by niche markets and packaged labeling that implies that conventional farming has an issue with residues, when they don’t,” said Joe Armstong, a veterinarian and extension educator at the University of Minnesota. “Farmers have been doing this for a long time and they have been doing an excellent job at doing it. They all understand the public health concern that comes along with it and they do take it very very seriously.”
Agricultureefeedlink.com

Alternatives to antibiotics: A symposium on the challenges and solutions for animal health and production

Abstract: Antibiotics have improved the length and quality of life of people worldwide and have had an immeasurable influence on agricultural animal health and the efficiency of animal production over the last 60 years. The increased affordability of animal protein for a greater proportion of the global population, in which antibiotic use has played a crucial part, has resulted in a substantial improvement in human quality of life. However, these benefits have come with major unintended consequences, including antibiotic resistance. Despite the inherent benefits of restricting antibiotic use in animal production, antibiotics remain essential to ensuring animal health, necessitating the development of novel approaches to replace the prophylactic and growth-promoting benefits of antibiotics. The third International Symposium on "Alternatives to Antibiotics: Challenges and Solutions in Animal Health and Production" in Bangkok, Thailand was organized by the USDA Agricultural Research Service, Faculty of Veterinary Science, Chulalongkorn University and Department of Livestock Development-Thailand Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperative; supported by OIE World Organization for Animal Health; and attended by more than 500 scientists from academia, industry, and government from 32 nations across 6 continents. The focus of the symposium was on ensuring human and animal health, food safety, and improving food animal production efficiency as well as quality. Attendees explored six subject areas in detail through scientific presentations and panel discussions with experts, and the major conclusions were as follows: (1) defining the mechanisms of action of antibiotic alternatives is paramount to enable their effective use, whether they are used for prevention, treatment, or to enhance health and production; (2) there is a need to integrate nutrition, health, and disease research, and host genetics needs to be considered in this regard; (3) a combination of alternatives to antibiotics may need to be considered to achieve optimum health and disease management in different animal production systems; (4) hypothesis-driven field trials with proper controls are needed to validate the safety, efficacy, and return of investment (ROI) of antibiotic alternatives.
Grocery & SupermaketFOXBusiness

JBS meat products: Where they're sold and under what name brand

When the world’s largest meat processing company was disrupted by a cyberattack this week, it stoked fears of potential meat shortages. Brazil’s JBS SA said late Tuesday that it had made "significant progress" in dealing with the hack and expected the "vast majority" of its plants to be operating on Wednesday.
IndustryPhys.org

Is the U.S. understating climate emissions from meat and dairy production?

Methane emissions from North American livestock may be routinely undercounted, a new analysis by researchers at New York University and Johns Hopkins University finds. The work also notes that in developing countries, where animal agriculture is becoming increasingly industrialized, methane emissions could rise more than expected. These assessments are based...