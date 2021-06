MILL HALL — Linden’s Dakota Schweikart grew up watching his father Dale race at their hometown track of Clinton County Speedway. The father-duo finished first and second on several occasions with Dale as the winner as recently as two weeks ago. However Friday night, Dakota was able to get the job done, advancing from his seventh place starting spot to win his first career sprint car feature at Clinton County. Other winners of the night included Brandon Moser of Milerstown in the pro stocks, Jeffrey Weaver of Lock Haven in the 270 micro sprints, Derek Swartz of Jersey Shore in the 600 micro sprints and Blake Snyder of Montgomery in the four-cylinders.