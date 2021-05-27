The West is giving rogue states an easy ride
As the man who enjoys the reputation of being Europe’s last dictator, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is used to getting his own way. Last year, when opposition politicians claimed victory in the country’s presidential elections, his regime responded by orchestrating a brutal crackdown against anti-regime protesters. Thousands were arrested and held in detention, while many leading opposition politicians were forced to flee into exile in neighbouring Lithuania.www.telegraph.co.uk