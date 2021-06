LOCK HAVEN, PA – Lock Haven University has announced an extension of its test-optional admission policy for students applying to the university through fall 2022. First-year applicants to the university will not be required to submit either a Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) or the American College Testing (ACT) score to complete an application for admission. The policy was originally implemented for fall 2020 to accommodate students who were impacted by test date cancellations because of COVID-19.