Williamsport, PA

Hughesville man allegedly voted in Williamsport precinct

Sun-Gazette
 14 days ago

Marc Schefsky, 55, of 715 Foust Hill Road, Hughesville, allegedly lied about his address when he voted in Williamsport’s second precinct during last fall’s general election. Schefsky allegedly signed his ballot and wrote the address “200 W. Fourth St., Williamsport PA 17701,” the address of the Genetti Hotel, according to...

www.sungazette.com
Hughesville, PA
Pennsylvania Elections
Pennsylvania Government
Williamsport, PA
Williamsport, PA
#Perjury#July#City Services#Williamsport Pa 17701#The Genetti Hotel#Da#Genetti#Ward Precinct 2#District#Williamsport Precinct#Det Michael Simpler#Man#Unsworn Falsification#Election#Elector#Authorities#Criminal#Penalty#Change Of Address Forms#Foust
