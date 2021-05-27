Hughesville man allegedly voted in Williamsport precinct

Donald Koons, of Williamsport, was the guest of honor at a surprise birthday party at the Williamsport Community Woodshop. Koons, who turned 100 years old on May 7, was joined by many family members that include his wife Bertie, five children, 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Also on hand were numerous friends and fellow veterans. Recognizing Koons for his service in the US Army Air Corp during WWII and contributions to the Williamsport community was U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-Kreamer; state Rep. Jeff C. Wheeland, R-Loyalsock Township and state Rep. Stephanie Borowicz, R-McElhattan, along with Lycoming County Commissioners Rick Mirabito and Tony R. Mussare. Koons is a member of the Williamsport Community Woodshop at the Pajama Factory, where family members say he likes to build birdhouses and stools to give as gifts.