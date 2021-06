The City of Port Angeles will adopt the 2018 International Code Council Building Codes and Washington State code on February 1, 2021. Implementation of these codes experienced many delays over the last year. Due to the financial impacts of COVID-19, the recent extension to July 1, 2021, and then the retraction of this extension by Governor Inslee, the City is aware there are projects which have been in the development phase for several months that may have experienced significant delays due to implementation uncertainty.