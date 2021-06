Bear with us while we try to explain what A Thousand Ways, a three-part participatory show that's currently playing at the Public Theater—is all about. Mounted by the experimental company 600 Highwaymen, the trifecta of installments is described as "a triptych of encounters between strangers." To put it simply, attendees are asked to actually become the actors in each play, following a script to be recited to (and across from) another participating stranger. The goal? To get through your role, both in terms of dialogue and actionable prompts included in the write out.