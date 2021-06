The Lycoming County Visitors Bureau has announced that they will not be conducting the 2021 Grand Slam Parade this August. The bureau says that given the understandable manner in which Little League Baseball is proceeding with this year's Little League World Series in keeping the Little League players at the complex, it was determined that this year's parade would not be viable without their participation. The bureau says they look forward to 2022 helping to welcome all 20 teams from throughout the world to enjoy the 75th Little League World Series.