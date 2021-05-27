Cancel
Williamsport, PA

Martin G. Gira

By Editorials
Sun-Gazette
 14 days ago

Martin G. Gira, 98, of Loyalsock Township, passed away at home on Nov. 18, 2020. He and his wife, the former Grace Beck Nierle, celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary on Feb. 22, 2020. In addition, he is survived by a daughter, Deborah Porchia; a son, Martin Gira; stepchildren, James and Joanna Nierle; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

