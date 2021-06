If you’ve been wondering what each day of E3 will have in store, we finally have some info on what to expect. The schedule for E3 2021 is now available, bringing with it a few days of gaming goodness. E3 is going to start on Saturday, June 12, so there are just nine days to go before we’re knee-deep in it. The event will last until Tuesday, June 15. E3 2021 will be hosted by Greg Miller, Alex Mendez, and Jacki Jing. Interested viewers can look forward to livestreams, panels, showcases, and many publisher presentations. There will also be anger at the lack of a PC port for Jet Set Radio Future, but mostly from me.