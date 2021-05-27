Pinal requests its $90M in American Rescue Plan money
FLORENCE — The Pinal County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to submit a request for and accept almost $90 million through the federal American Rescue Plan. Officials learned weeks ago that Pinal County would be eligible to receive the grant, with the first half arriving this month. County staff are expecting to receive some guidance on how the money may be spent in July and will present a plan to the board for approval. The second half of the grant should arrive in a year.www.pinalcentral.com