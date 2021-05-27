Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florence, AZ

Pinal requests its $90M in American Rescue Plan money

By MARK COWLING Staff Writer
pinalcentral.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORENCE — The Pinal County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to submit a request for and accept almost $90 million through the federal American Rescue Plan. Officials learned weeks ago that Pinal County would be eligible to receive the grant, with the first half arriving this month. County staff are expecting to receive some guidance on how the money may be spent in July and will present a plan to the board for approval. The second half of the grant should arrive in a year.

www.pinalcentral.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence, AZ
Government
Pinal County, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
County
Pinal County, AZ
City
Florence, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Control#Infrastructure#Americans#Stimulus Bill#Economic Stimulus#Grant Money#Public Money#Federal Assistance#Housing Assistance#American Rescue Plan#Gold Canyon#Paradigm Laboratories#Democratic#Salt River Project#Central Arizona College#Pinal Residents#County Land#County Staff#Emergency Rental Housing#Detention Officer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Stimulus Check
Related
Pinal County, AZsantanvalley.com

Illegal Dumping and Illicit Discharge in Pinal County

Illegal dumping and illicit discharge in Pinal County is unacceptable. Pinal County is asking anyone who sees someone committing these crimes, or sees areas in the community with excessive trash, etc, to contact Pinal County to report it. Please view the video below to learn more about illicit discharge and...
Florence, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Pinal Partnership: Rep. Cook, Sen. Shope discuss efforts to find ‘new water’; interviewed by Jordan Rose, Rose Law Group founder and president

FLORENCE — Building bridges is important for both local infrastructure and political relationships. Such was the takeaway from the first in-person Pinal Partnership breakfast in over a year, featuring Rep. David Cook, R-Globe, and Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge. During a question-and-answer session Friday at the Windmill Winery, the two legislators...
Arizona StateWRAL

Arizona sheriff's immigration patrols to cost public $200M

PHOENIX — The costs to taxpayers from a racial profiling lawsuit stemming from former Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s immigration patrols in metro Phoenix a decade ago are expected to reach $202 million by summer 2022. Officials approved a tentative county budget Monday that provides $31 million for the cost of complying...
Arizona Statearizonadailyindependent.com

Yee Jumps Into Arizona Governor’s Race

On Monday, Arizona Treasurer, Kimberly Yee released a video announcing her campaign to be Arizona’s next Governor. The announcement was long expected by Valley politicos, although it came as a surprise to some who had expected her to stay put in a relatively safe Treasurer’s race. “I’m running for Governor...
Arizona Stateknau.org

Kimberley Yee Announces GOP Bid For Arizona Governor

Yee announced her plans Monday with a video posted to social media. She introduces herself as the descendent of immigrants who opened a grocery store in the 1930s and praises former President Donald Trump’s border and economic policies. As treasurer, Yee oversees more than $20 billion in state investments. She was previously a legislator representing parts of the West Valley and an adviser to former Treasurer Dean Martin. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is barred by term limits from seeking a third term.
Arizona StateFremont Tribune

Arizona Republicans fight back against election fraud claims

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in Arizona’s largest county are escalating their defense of their 2020 vote count, putting them increasingly at odds with former President Donald Trump and a sizeable chunk of their party that believes without evidence that something was amiss. Maricopa County’s top officials, almost all of them...
Phoenix, AZKenosha News.com

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb launching a streaming network

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona sheriff is launching his own streaming network featuring sheriff’s departments from across the country. Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said this is a passion project aimed to showcase law enforcement in the best way. “I’ve got a few partners on it and obviously because of...
Arizona StateWashington Post

Arizona is now ground zero in Republicans’ war on voting

UNDETERRED BY the backlash to Georgia’s new anti-voting law, Arizona Republicans have made their state ground zero in the party’s spurious efforts to question the 2020 election results and restrict voting. First, they insisted on running a chaotic “audit” of the 2020 vote in Maricopa County, the state’s most populous, without the expertise or the safeguards to do so credibly; that nightmare continues, and the results could seriously harm faith in U.S. elections. Then, Arizona Republicans imposed what they call “fixes” to state election law, including a new voting restriction that is pointless — if your goal is to make elections simple and fair.
Arizona Statekjzz.org

Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee Running For Governor

Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee has announced that she’s running for governor. “I’m running for Governor to put Arizona first, to ensure our children have the same opportunities and freedoms my family found here, and that starts with securing our southern border.” Yee said in a Monday statement announcing her candidacy.
Florence, AZpinalcentral.com

Cook, Shope, discuss efforts to find 'new water' for Pinal County

FLORENCE — Building bridges is important for both local infrastructure and political relationships. Such was the takeaway from the first in-person Pinal Partnership breakfast in over a year, featuring Rep. David Cook, R-Globe, and Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge. During a question-and-answer session Friday at the Windmill Winery, the two legislators...
Arizona Statekyma.com

Arizona health officials hope to see spike in vaccine demand

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Health officials reported 468 new COVID cases in Arizona but no new deaths. The new cases bring the total to 873,446 and 17,466 deaths. The Associated Press reported the number of hospitalizations for COVID cases is slowly going down. But of those cases, 199 were in ICUs.
Pinal County, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

What Pinal County legislators are working on; Rep. Cook and Sen. Shope interviewed by Jordan Rose, Rose Law Group Founder and President

Pictured from left to right: Pinal Partnership President/CEO Tony Smith, Rose Law Group President/Founder Jordan Rose, Senator T.J. Shope and Representative David Cook. Representative David Cook (R) and Senator T.J. Shope (R) say they’re working across chambers to make sure Pinal County is getting equal attention in the state legislature.
Arizona StateTruth About Cars

ElectraMeccanica to Build EVs in the Arizona Desert

ElectraMeccanica is the latest vehicle manufacturer to set up shop in Arizona, breaking ground on a 235,000 square foot facility. The assembly and manufacturing plant includes a research center and lab, on 18 acres near the airport in Mesa. ElectraMeccanica can produce 20,000 electric vehicles (EVs) annually starting in Spring,...
Arizona StateDerrick

Arizona mom denies killing 2 children with meat cleaver

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman accused in the grisly slayings of her two children with a meat cleaver made her first court appearance Monday, where she denied harming them. “I did not kill anybody,” Yui Inoue, 40, said through a Japanese interpreter before a Maricopa County Superior Court commissioner in Phoenix told her not to talk about the case except with an attorney.
Eloy, AZpinalcentral.com

New member named to EESD governing board

ELOY — Pinal County Superintendent of Schools Jill Broussard announced that Maggie Bell Whatley will fill the vacancy on the Eloy Elementary School District governing board. According to a press release, Whatley will be seated until December 2022 and is replacing Mary Tarango who retired last month. During the district’s...
Pinal County, AZpinalcentral.com

Audit of PCSO important

I recently read that a number of Pinal County residents are asking the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to conduct an audit of Mark Lamb's Sheriff’s Office. I believe there are more than enough red flags to warrant a full-scale audit. Our sheriff is launching a subscription-based TV network —...
Eloy, AZpinalcentral.com

New member named to Eloy Elementary board

ELOY — Pinal County School Superintendent Jill Broussard announced that Maggie Bell Whatley will fill a vacancy on the Eloy Elementary School District Governing Board. According to a press release, Whatley will be seated until December 2022 and is replacing Mary Tarango, who retired last month. During the board's monthly...