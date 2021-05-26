Sigma fp L Field Test: A compact and unusual camera that doesn’t quite hit the mark
We've recently put the Sigma fp L through its paces, and Sigma's compact full-frame mirrorless camera is fascinating. During real-world testing, the fp L's compact and modular design includes distinct advantages and disadvantages. On the one hand, the fp L is very compact and lightweight. Sharing its design with the original Sigma fp, the fp L is the smallest and lightest interchangeable lens full-frame camera available. However, this comes at some cost to usability as the fp L doesn't have a built-in EVF, a tilting display, or a front grip. There's also a general lack of physical controls on the camera, although the ones there are useful.www.imaging-resource.com