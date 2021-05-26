Cancel
Health

Before you jump in...make sure your favorite waterway isn't contaminated by E. coli

By Kristy Kepley-Steward
chattanoogacw.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWLOS — Before hitting the water this Memorial Day weekend, you might want to take a moment to check the water quality report provided by MountainTrue. Starting this Memorial Day weekend, area swimmers, paddlers, anglers and others who enjoy spending time playing in local rivers and streams can access up-to-date water quality results for more than 65 popular recreation areas throughout western North Carolina, northeastern Tennessee, and Towns and Union counties in north Georgia.

