Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

‘Emotional’ House Feedback Prompts Alterations To ‘Clean Slate’ Bill

By Hugh McQuaid
ctnewsjunkie.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse leaders plan Thursday to raise and narrow the scope of the “clean slate” bill passed last week by the Senate. The expected changes will exclude records of more crimes from automatic expungement by the bill. House Speaker Matt Ritter told reporters that lawmakers plan to amend the proposal to...

ctnewsjunkie.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ritter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intellectual Disabilities#House Democrats#House Lawmakers#The Senate#Republican Lawmakers#House Speaker#The Judiciary Committee#Republicans#Automatic Expungement#Sexual Offenses#Sexual Assaults#Caucus#Reconsideration#Police Policies#House Leaders#Offenders#Sex Offender Registration#Family Violence Crimes#Gun Charges#Firearms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Congress & Courtswsgw.com

House Democrats seek alternatives to January 6 commission

House Democrats aren’t giving up on their intention to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and are weighing a range of options — even after Senate Republicans blocked legislation on Friday to create a special commission to investigate the events of that day. In a call with...
Congress & CourtsDerrick

Top GOP senator: Easing police protections hurts departments

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate’s top Republican on Tuesday linked Democrats’ efforts to make it easier to sue police officers to problems many law enforcement agencies are having recruiting and retaining personnel, drawing a hard line on the thorniest divide between bargainers seeking compromise on legislation revamping police procedures. The...
U.S. PoliticsNBC Connecticut

Marijuana Legalization on the Horizon?

The end of the legislative session is fast approaching but lawmakers have a lot of unfinished business, including a piece of legislation that would legalize and tax cannabis for adults over the age of 21. “I am a no on this bill when it comes to not just the policy...
New Fairfield, CTwlad.com

Local lawmaker opposes Clean Slate Act

A local lawmaker, who is a former Probation Officer, opposed the Clean Slate Bill when it came up for a vote in the state House yesterday. New Fairfield Representative Patrick Callahan says the bill fails to protect the victims of various crimes such as purposefully abandoning a child, bigotry, or carrying a gun on school grounds. The bill effectively erases criminal history from individuals who were previously incarcerated, aiming to reintegrated them with society. Callahan says there is a mechanism in place, through the Board of Pardons and Paroles, for criminals to petition for an erasure of their criminal records after they have paid their debt to society. He says this bill takes away the peace of mind and rights of the victims of these crimes. He added that a better route to take would be to streamline the application process to the Board of Pardons and Paroles.
New Haven, CTMiddletown Press

Senate fix tees up 'clean slate' for final passage in House

With the unlikely marriage of two controversial issues Wednesday night, the Senate may have ensured final passage Thursday by the House of a groundbreaking “clean slate” bill expunging the criminal records of thousands of Connecticut residents. The Senate voted unanimously to take a Republican bill that revisits elements of the...
Congress & CourtsRegister Citizen

Editorial: House must push Clean Slate over finish line

As a bill to automatically expunge the record of certain people convicted of crimes after they serve their sentences comes up for a vote in the state House of Representatives, it’s important to again stress what the proposal does not do. Clean Slate, as it’s known, does not get anyone...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Connecticut lawmakers vote to erase criminal convictions for 300,000 residents in ‘clean slate’ compromise

In a controversial step toward criminal justice reform, the state House of Representatives granted final legislative approval Thursday night for legislation that would erase the criminal records of more than 300,000 Connecticut residents for misdemeanors and some felonies under a “clean slate” bill. The records would be erased, starting in 2023, if those convicted had not been convicted of any ...
Congress & CourtsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

House passes Capitol fortification bill by 1 vote

WASHINGTON – The House on Thursday narrowly approved $1.9 billion to fortify the Capitol after the Jan. 6 insurrection, as Democrats pushed past Republican opposition to try to harden the complex with retractable fencing and a quick-response force following the most violent domestic attack on Congress in history. The bill's...
Congress & CourtsSaipan Tribune

House’s ARPA bill goes back to committee

At the recommendation of the Senate’s legal counsel, senators unanimously agreed Tuesday not to act at this time on a House of Representatives bill that seeks to give the Legislature appropriation powers over the more than half-a-billion dollars in American Rescue Plan Act money that’s allocated to the CNMI. Sen....
Jamestown, NYPost-Journal

Pet Custody Bill Passes State Legislature

Custody of dogs and cats may soon be litigated in Family Courts around the state. Both houses of the state Legislature have now passed A.5775/S.4248, which would require Family Courts to consider the best interest of companion animals when awarding possession of the animals in divorce or separation proceedings. The bill passed the Assembly 132-15, with Assemblyman Andrew Goodell, R-Jamestown, voting against. The Senate vote was 62-1 with Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, voting in favor.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Following GOP filibuster, Dems have options for Jan. 6 investigation

The circumstances are difficult to believe, and even harder to defend. A violent, insurrectionist mob attacked our seat of government with the intention of derailing the certification of an American election. When Democrats called for an independent commission, Republicans made a series of unreasonable demands, which Democrats nevertheless accepted. Republicans...
Congress & Courtsctnewsjunkie.com

Bottle Deposit Bill Headed To House

The Senate took action Wednesday on a bill that will change Connecticut’s decades-old nickel deposit law and increase it to 10 cents. It would also expand it to juice, tea, water and sports drinks. The Senate passed the bill 33-1. “We have municipalities that used to benefit from selling their...