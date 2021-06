Peru has a new president, one elected at the polls, but has not yet been officially proclaimed the winner. The rural teacher and left-wing union leader Pedro Castillo won last Sunday’s elections by a very narrow margin, with 50.17% of the support, surpassing his rival, the right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori, by just over 60,000 votes. In previous elections, that difference would have served to proclaim the winner, but this time the daughter of former dictator Alberto Fujimori does not accept his defeat and has asked for the cancellation of 802 records by denouncing, without evidence, an alleged “electoral fraud” at the table.