10 Best Resources In 2021 To Keep Your Kids Occupied

For the first 9 months of 2019, there were more than 11.2 million reports of internet crimes against children. However, that number soared to 18.4 million for the same period in 2020, when COVID-19 related quarantines and lockdowns were in full swing. Why? Predators knew that millions of kids were now at home. COVID-19 meant that most kids were distance learning, canceling their extracurricular activities, and eliminating their dates with friends. Knowing this, predators were able to target kids in new ways. This surge in cases left many worried about the safety of kids online. With the summer months coming, many parents worry about the increase of time their child will be spending online. How can you protect your child from the dangers online? We’ve got 5 tips to keep your kids safe online this summer.