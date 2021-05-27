Multiple Bluetooth Vulnerabilities Allowed Spoofing Legit Devices – Update Now

If you’ve ever found your hands taking up too much screen real estate while checking your phone, then So Pro might be just what you’re looking for. So Pro is a wearable smart ring that allows you to wirelessly interact with your Bluetooth-enabled device (be it Android or iOS). With it, you can scroll up, down, and do some basic actions using your favorite apps. Think of it as a really basic remote control.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO