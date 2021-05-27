CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Multiple Bluetooth Vulnerabilities Allowed Spoofing Legit Devices – Update Now

latesthackingnews.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have found numerous vulnerabilities in Bluetooth technology allowing man-in-the-middle (MiTM) attacks. Exploiting these bugs could specifically let an adversary spoof legit devices to trick target users. Bluetooth Vulnerabilities Allowed Spoofing Devices. The Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) has recently shared an advisory highlighting some newly discovered Bluetooth security bugs. As...

latesthackingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
qualys.com

Detect & Prioritize NSO Pegasus iPhone Spyware Vulnerabilities Using VMDR for Mobile Devices

Apple recently released iOS and iPadOS 14.8 as a security update that addresses 2 critical zero-day vulnerabilities, which are used to deploy NSO Pegasus iPhone spyware. Qualys recommends that security teams should immediately update all devices running iOS and iPadOS to the latest version. “Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited,” the company said in security advisories.
CELL PHONES
qualys.com

Google Android September 2021 Security Patch Vulnerabilities: Discover and Take Remote Response Action Using VMDR for Mobile Devices

The recently released Android Security Bulletin for September 2021 addresses 40 vulnerabilities, out of which 7 are rated as critical vulnerabilities. The vulnerabilities affect open-source components such as the Android Framework, Android Media Framework, and Android System. The vulnerabilities also affect Kernel components, MediaTek, Unisoc components, QUALCOMM components, and QUALCOMM closed-source components.
CELL PHONES
siliconangle.com

Apple releases updates for iOS and macOS to address exploited vulnerabilities

Apple Inc. today released updates for iOS and macOS that address several vulnerabilities currently being exploited in the wild. The updates, iOS 12.5.5, for older models that can’t run iOS 15, and Security Update 2021-006 Catalina, both address the vulnerability known as CVE-2021-30869. The XNU vulnerability affects macOS as well as iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3 and iPod touch.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sierra Wireless#Spoofing#Cmu#Passkey Entry#Authvalue#Mesh Provisioning#Microchip Technology#F5 Networks Inc#Check Point#Mcafee#Vmware
bleepingcomputer.com

SonicWall fixes critical bug allowing SMA 100 device takeover

SonicWall has patched a critical security flaw impacting several Secure Mobile Access (SMA) 100 series products that can let unauthenticated attackers remotely gain admin access on targeted devices. The SMA 100 series appliances vulnerable to attacks targeting the improper access control vulnerability tracked as CVE-2021-20034 includes SMA 200, 210, 400,...
COMPUTERS
9to5Mac

Security researcher accuses Apple of ignoring multiple iOS 15 zero-day vulnerabilities

Apple overhauled its security bounty program back in 2019 by making it open to anyone, increasing payouts, and more. However, the program has seen a good amount of criticism from the infosec community. Now another security researcher has shared their experience claiming that Apple didn’t give them credit for one zero-day flaw they reported which was fixed and that there are three more zero-day vulnerabilites in iOS 15.
CELL PHONES
wpguynews.com

Urgent Chrome Update Released to Patch Actively Exploited Zero-Day Vulnerability

Google on Friday rolled out an emergency security patch to its Chrome web browser to address a security flaw that’s known to have an exploit in the wild. Tracked as CVE-2021-37973, the vulnerability has been described as use after free in Portals API, a web page navigation system that enables a page to show another page as an inset and “perform a seamless transition to a new state, where the formerly-inset page becomes the top-level document.”
SOFTWARE
SamMobile

Your WhatsApp may soon work across multiple Samsung devices

Most of us use multiple devices. Most of us also rely on WhatsApp for communicating with friends and family as well as to carry out business. What we haven’t been able to do is use the same account on multiple devices, at least not in the true sense of the word.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Android Devices
SolidSmack

So Pro Is a Remote Control Ring for Your Bluetooth Devices

If you’ve ever found your hands taking up too much screen real estate while checking your phone, then So Pro might be just what you’re looking for. So Pro is a wearable smart ring that allows you to wirelessly interact with your Bluetooth-enabled device (be it Android or iOS). With it, you can scroll up, down, and do some basic actions using your favorite apps. Think of it as a really basic remote control.
ELECTRONICS
technave.com

WhatsApp Multi-device could allow for two mobile devices soon

For a lot of Malaysians, WhatsApp is the chat messaging app of choice. It's a user-friendly app and has useful features like Multi-device. The public beta was made available to Malaysians just recently, but an update is already in development. If you recall, Multi-device allows users to link their WhatsApp...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

WhatsApp Could Soon Support Multiple Phone Connections With ‘Multi-Device 2.0’

Although WhatsApp brought multi-device support in some form months ago, its functionality was somewhat restrictive. A new report tells us that the Facebook-owned app could soon receive a “multi-device 2.0” update. This can potentially allow users to connect a secondary smartphone to access their primary WhatsApp account. In its current...
CELL PHONES
latesthackingnews.com

Netgear Addressed Serious Vulnerability Affecting Multiple Routers

A remote code execution vulnerability riddled numerous Netgear routers posing a security threat to users. Although it didn’t directly affect Netgear firmware, instead it existed in a third-party component. Exploiting this bug could have a similarly devastating impact. Nonetheless, the vendors have released the patches for the affected routers with the latest firmware updates.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Researchers integrate optical devices made of multiple materials onto single chip

Researchers have developed a highly accurate way to assemble multiple micron-scale optical devices extremely close together on a single chip. The new approach could one day allow high-volume manufacturing of chip-based optical systems that would enable more compact optical communications devices and advanced imagers. "The development of electronics that are...
ENGINEERING
Apple Insider

Apple issues Mac 'Device Support Update' for restoring iOS, iPadOS devices

A new Device Support Update is available for Mac via Software Update, and Apple says it addresses restoring and updating the iPhone and iPad. Apple's Software Update, in the Mac's System Preferences, is now showing a new option alongside the familiar macOS Big Sur updates. Called "Device Support Update," it appears to be an additional fix for problems with devices being updated via Macs.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Chargeasap Flash Pro Plus, hands on: Portable power for multiple devices

There are plenty of chunky battery banks around, but several features make Chargeasap's 25,000mAh Flash Pro Plus stand out. This $319 device can deliver the 100W PD USB-C power that laptops need to charge, as well as 60W and 20W PD from two other USB-C ports, and 50W fast charging from the USB-A port. It has two wireless charging pads: a full-size 15W one for standard Qi devices and a smaller 5W pad to charge an Apple Watch (the slightly cheaper $299 Flash Pro dispenses with the latter).
ELECTRONICS
Macworld

Apple releases rare Device Support Update for macOS

Apple on Thursday released a “Device Support Update” for macOS Big Sur separate from its usual update schedule. The release notes state that “This update ensures proper updating and restoring for iOS and iPadOS devices with a Mac.”. Apple doesn’t provide any specific notes about the update, but since the...
COMPUTERS
Android Headlines

Sonos Claims Google Blocked Its Proposal To Allow Multiple Voice Assistants

Sonos said that Google is blocking the company from including support for multiple voice assistants on its smart speaker lineup. Sonos was reportedly working on a system known as “Concurrency,” which would allow speakers to handle multiple voice assistants at once. Supporting multiple voice assistants would allow users to switch...
BUSINESS
latesthackingnews.com

Apple To Remove Insecure TLS Protocols In Future macOS, iOS Releases

While Apple has already deprecated the insecure TLS 1.0 and 1.1 protocols in the latest iOS and macOS releases, it plans to remove support for these protocols in upcoming versions. Apple To Remove Insecure TLS. Through a recent post, Apple announced removing insecure TLS protocols from the upcoming macOS and...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy