If the BOC continues with tapering while the ECB remains dovish, EUR/CAD may have some volatility this week!. The ECB meets on Thursday for their June Interest Rate Decision meeting. Two big issues for the committee to discuss will be the continued high value of the Euro and the rise in inflation. When the committee last gave their growth and inflation forecasts, EUR/USD was near trading sub 1.2000. On June 1st, the EUR/USD was at 1.2254. Although traders would like the ECB to curtail their bond purchases under the PEPP program to pre-March meeting levels, Christine Lagarde said on May 21st that it’s too early to discus winding down the 1.85 trillion Euro PEPP program, which isn’t set to expire until March 2022. GDP and inflation forecast will also be watched. Also note that much of the EU is still under some type of Covid restrictions, with many not expected to be lifted until July 1st. The ECB will not want to reduce asset purchases too soon.