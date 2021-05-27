CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine Planning Commission Proposes New Trails Encouraging Active Transport

By City News Writer
New University Newspaper
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe Irvine Planning Commission presented the 2020 Irvine Strategic Active Transportation Plan (ISATP), which aims to improve and expand Irvine’s biking and pedestrian trail system to encourage local active transportation, at a meeting on May 20. The main objectives of the ISATP are to improve the safety of trails...

