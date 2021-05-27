Irvine Planning Commission Proposes New Trails Encouraging Active Transport

High-Density Housing Proposed for Orangethorpe and Lemon Put on Brief Hold. Below are recent and upcoming housing developments discussed by the Fullerton Planning Commission:. Street Lights Fullerton: 329 units on 4.77 acres (74 dwelling units per acre). The developers of the proposed Street Lights Fullerton Project withdrew their application for a five to six story 329-unit development with 6,500 square feet of retail space on a 4.77-acre plot, north of the carwash at the northwest corner of Lemon and Orangethorpe. They are one of the first Fullerton commercial developers to offer to build five percent (17 units) of their complex at the “Very Low Income” level of affordable housing, which allows them a concession to build the primarily market-rate Project at a higher density and receive parking requirement reductions. Vice Chair Doug Cox asked for the project to be brought back without being tied to a General Plan revision that would allow all future Fullerton projects that request “Urban Center Mixed Use” as a land use type to be able to already have “consistency” built in with C-3 (Central Business District Commercial) zoning. The developer agreed to come back with a new application and the Commission approved what is expected to be a short delay with a 3-0 vote.

FULLERTON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO