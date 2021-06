The Ride of Silence is set for Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m. in the parking lot on the east side of Trinity United Methodist Church, 333 S. Chestnut St., Seymour. This is an opportunity to quietly ride around the Seymour area in support or memory of bicyclists who have been injured or killed in traffic accidents. Accident survivors will be given special recognition, and a moment of silence will be offered for bicyclists who have died.