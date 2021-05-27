Cancel
OPEN architecture's new school campus in shanghai is a clustered village

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOPEN architecture‘s ‘new school’ campus in shanghai features an organic constellation of thirteen unique buildings. given the brief of a new school for 2,000 students aged from 3 to 15, the design team sought to avoid the dreariness of a single building in which children will spend twelve years at once. the project thus redefines what modern educational institutions should look like. with this in mind, the project marks a break from the prevailing model of the school as a megastructure. instead, the program is deconstructed and regrouped into a village of small and unique buildings. together with the landscape in between, these clustered structures form a diverse and vibrant educational campus.

Visual ArtArchDaily

School Piquepeyre / ppa architectures

Peri-urbanity in the making. This project is part of the peripheral urbanisation of the Toulouse conglomeration, transforming the surrounding countryside. It is located in Fenouillet, about 10km north of the centre of Toulouse. The site is located in an area that is as yet undeveloped, close to an existing secondary school, in undetermined surroundings with a few private houses. In the desire to develop a new residential neighbourhood, the local council commissioned the creation of this new school, demonstrating their commitment to welcoming future residents and taking the pressure off the nearby Jean Monnet primary school. The project thereby represents an opportunity for urban densification.
Visual Artpeoplenewspapers.com

Visual Artarchitizer.com

Golestan School // Stromberg Architecture

When design work began for Golestan School’s new campus at a vacant and opaque parochial school built in 1954, we had no idea of the pandemic that would come. It was clear that the original building was well-sited to improve the building’s access to the outdoors and could be adapted to increase passive daylighting & natural ventilation strategies for the classrooms along the double-loaded east/west clerestory corridor.
Home & GardenStamford Advocate

Politicscoladaily.com

New UofSC Campus Village construction bringing four new buildings to south campus

Representatives from the University of South Carolina held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning to mark the beginning of construction for a project years in the making. Campus Village is anticipated to be completed in the fall of 2023, bringing four new buildings and 1,800 new beds to south campus. Incorporated into the buildings are academic support spaces, a dining facility and a campus safety office. The development also will include a sundry store an coffee shop available for neighborhood residents and students.
Saratoga, CAmarinmommies.com

Village Preschool Open House

Join us for an Open House on June 10. We have two sessions: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 4:00 to 7:00 PM. You'll meet members of our staff and receive a tour of our facility. Village Preschool of Saratoga has over 50 years of experience and has served four generations of families. We celebrate each child, each one different, each one special. The purpose of our program is to introduce young children to their first school experience in a warm, loving, and supportive environment. Our focus is an age-appropriate developmental program where children "learn through play." It is our belief that children learn more efficiently when they are actively involved in the learning process and are able to experience the concepts firsthand. Activities are planned to encourage growth in the social, emotional, and cognitive areas as well as in the Christian values of love, kindness, and respect.
businesstraveller.com

Hyatt opens Regency property in Shanghai’s Songjiang district

Hyatt has opened its latest Regency property in Shanghai, located in the city’s Songjiang district. The 256-room hotel faces Wulong Lake and is situated within the Ecology Business District in western Shanghai, close to Songjiang University Town metro station and attractions including the Guangfulin Ancient Relics Park and Chenshan Botanical Gardens.
Collegesappledaily.com

Shanghai lecturer sacked over plagiarism after Kyoto school bins PhD

A mainland Chinese lecturer was on Friday sacked by a public university in Shanghai after her doctoral degree was revoked by Kyoto University in Japan over plagiarism. The Shanghai University of Electric Power’s decision to fire Jin Jing was announced on its Weibo social media account on Friday. Jin was a lecturer at the university’s College of Foreign Languages.
BusinessDesign Taxi

Apple’s Beautiful New Store In Rome Takes On Its Historic Architecture

In Apple’s latest retail store, past and present collide. The new Apple Via del Corso in Rome, Italy blends the tech giant’s sleek maple wood display tables and floor-to-ceiling windows into the architecture of the old Palazzo Marignoli. Opening on May 27, the two-story retail outlet preserves a grand staircase...
El Paso, TXelpasoheraldpost.com

UTEP’s Arts Alive plans free Open House on Campus this weekend

Officials at the University of Texas at El Paso are inviting members of the public to visit campus and reacquaint themselves with UTEP’s public art, museums and cultural exhibits on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Organizers say “Open House: Celebrating the arts, natural history and culture on campus” is part of...
Entertainmentcastleinsider.com

Avengers Campus Opening Ceremony

Colorado Couple Living in Walt Disneys World and Beyond! When entering Avengers Campus, guests will step into starring roles surrounded by some of their favorite Marvel characters. The land highlights an old Stark Industries property that has been refurbished by Peter Parker Spider Man as the home of the Worldwide Engineering Brigade, or WEB. Parkers WEB houses a group of engineering students...
Performing ArtsMiddletown Press

Music Mountain's new season begins July 4 in Falls Village

FALLS VILLAGE — Music Mountain’s 92nd Chamber Music Concert Season kicks off July 4 with the Shanghai Quartet, playing Beethoven String Quartet in B Flat Major, Op. 18 #6, Zhou Long Chinese Folk Songs and Smetana String Quartet in E Minor, “From My Life.” Chamber music concerts continue every Sunday afternoon at 3pm through Labor Day.
Businesstctmagazine.com

Arburg opens additive manufacturing centre in Shanghai

Arburg has officially cut the ribbon on a new additive manufacturing (AM) hub in Shanghai. The new Arburg Prototyping Center (APC) is designed to give existing and prospective customers in China an opportunity to see the German plastic-processing leader's Arburg Plastic Freeforming (APF) process up close and assess part quality and performance before making the decision to buy.
Home & GardenMySanAntonio

Home & GardenHouston Chronicle

