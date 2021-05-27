OPEN architecture's new school campus in shanghai is a clustered village

Join us for an Open House on June 10. We have two sessions: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 4:00 to 7:00 PM. You'll meet members of our staff and receive a tour of our facility. Village Preschool of Saratoga has over 50 years of experience and has served four generations of families. We celebrate each child, each one different, each one special. The purpose of our program is to introduce young children to their first school experience in a warm, loving, and supportive environment. Our focus is an age-appropriate developmental program where children "learn through play." It is our belief that children learn more efficiently when they are actively involved in the learning process and are able to experience the concepts firsthand. Activities are planned to encourage growth in the social, emotional, and cognitive areas as well as in the Christian values of love, kindness, and respect.