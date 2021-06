It is difficult not to laugh: as the economy has been recovering, in certain sectors, from the biggest contraction in output for several centuries, the Bank of England has been desperate to “achieve” the official inflation target. Finally we learn that it has indeed been achieved – that the index of consumer prices has risen by 2.1% in the past 12 months, marginally over the target of 2% – and, hey presto, there is panic in the ranks.