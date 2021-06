The Banks family lives in a big house on Cherry Lane in London, England. The children, Jane and Michael, are out of control and in need of a new nanny. Once the mysterious young woman appears, the family finds she’s the answer to their prayers but in the most peculiar way. She and her friend, Bert, take the children on magical and memorable adventures and make an impact on the grownups in the process, teaching them all that “Anything can happen if you let it.”