Boys prep golf: Iowa state meet preview

By STEVE ORTMAN steve.ortman@thmedia.com
 13 days ago

Here is a capsule look at the Iowa state boys golf meets featuring area teams, held today and Friday:. Site — Lakeside Municipal Golf Course, Fort Dodge. Outlook — The Trailblazers shot a 339 and finished runner-up at their district meet in Waterloo to qualify, 15 strokes behind West Branch. Sophomore Nate Offerman has had a strong spring and led the Blazers with a 78 to place fourth overall. Also competing for Beckman at the par 72 Lakeside Municipal Golf Course — home to the Iowa state cross country meets — are senior Sean Hinerichsen, senior Nick Offerman, sophomore Noah Boge, junior Ty Rausch and freshman Thomas Thier. The team race will include Boyden-Hull, Emmetsburg, Grundy Center, Hudson, Carroll Kuemper, Lake Mills, West Branch and Western Christian.

