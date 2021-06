The full strawberry moon was at 98 percent in this photo taken Wednesday night in Hometown. It is expected to be full when it rises over the horizon early this evening just about the same time the sun sets. Astronomers say the color will be golden, as seen here. It is the final Supermoon of 2021 and will appear full for about three days, say scientists. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.