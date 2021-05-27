Cancel
Dear Fiona: I don’t trust my daughter’s boyfriend – what should I do?

Cover picture for the article“I don’t know what to do about the fact I just don’t trust my daughter’s boyfriend, and don’t know what to do for the best. She is in her late 20s and has had several unsuccessful relationships. He is in his early 40s and from Romania originally. “I feel he...

Relationship AdvicePosted by
newschain

Dear Fiona: I bumped into my first love – now I can’t stop thinking about him

“Last month, I bumped into an old boyfriend. I didn’t recognise him at first behind his mask, but he recognised me and spoke to me. I haven’t been able to stop thinking about him since. We parted about nine years ago, when he ditched me for someone else. At the time, I was fairly messed up by the whole thing and swore that if I ever saw him again, I would claw his eyes out!
Relationship AdviceWashington Post

Carolyn Hax: How do you forgive your husband for not wanting another child?

Dear Carolyn: My husband and I can’t agree on a second child. I’ve been begging for two years for him to see having a second child is in our best interest. He is happy with our one child, who is almost 5, and he thinks we are too old to have another. I’m almost 41 and feel my time is running out. I don’t know if I can ever forgive him for not wanting to expand our family, and I’m totally sad all the time. Please help.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Ask Annie: My grown stepson is addicted to meth. What can I do?

Dear Annie: I started dating my husband 11 years ago, married six years ago. Our biggest problem is his 29-year-old son. This man has never held a job because he has been addicted to drugs including meth and heroin and is still using. Also, he has warrants out for his arrest. I have made it clear he can not live in our house, and I do not want him over if my husband is not home. I know his son hates me and the combination of hate and drugs does not always end well. Needless to say, he always slips his way back in, and then I blow my top, and my husband runs him off again. It is a never-ending rollercoaster. How do I get my husband to understand I am done with it? I wouldn’t allow my grown daughters to live in my home, jobless and sleep on my couch, I refuse to support a grown 33-year-old man! -- Tired of the Coaster.
Relationship AdviceTODAY.com

My son is getting married and we haven't received an invite. What do I do?

Caroline Moss is an author and host of the podcast "Gee Thanks, Just Bought It," which helps people find the products they need to make life easier, better and more productive. Now with this column, "Asking for a Friend," she's helping people with the advice they need to make life easier, better and more productive. To submit a question, email us at tmrwadvice@nbcuni.com.
Relationship AdviceTelegraph

I can’t forgive our daughter for not inviting us to her wedding

When she was a little girl, our daughter used to draw endless pictures of herself getting married – big white dress, flowers, felt-tipped scribbles of smiling crowds. Now, she is in her mid-30s and my wife was starting to think it may never happen. All we wanted was for her to be happy, but after a string of disappointing relationships in her 20s, it was beginning to seem unlikely.
Family RelationshipsSlate

I Blame My Husband for My Daughter’s Anxiety

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. About a month ago, I had to have major surgery and stay in the hospital overnight. As my husband was taking me to the hospital that morning, I hugged my 3-year-old and told her “Mommy has a boo-boo. I’m going to the hospital and the doctor is going to make me all better! I will be home tomorrow!” She had a great day, and my husband was home by 7 p.m. to put her to bed. (I’ve put her to bed and gotten up with her every day since her birth, so this was definitely a change for her.) When I got home from the hospital the next day, she saw me and curled up in the hallway with tears streaming down her face. I told her to come lie down with me and asked her what was wrong. “I didn’t know where you were!” she said and burst into tears again. I asked my husband if he had reminded her that I was spending the night at the hospital, and he said, “No, you already told her you would be gone overnight, so I didn’t mention you at all so she wouldn’t be sad you weren’t here.”
San Jose, CAMercury News

Harriette Cole: My boyfriend’s house is creepy, and I don’t like to go there

DEAR HARRIETTE: I cannot stand my boyfriend’s house. He inherited it after his grandmother died, and all of her things are still there. He keeps her wheelchair in the hallway (very creepy), and her room is off-limits as if she still lives in there. It doesn’t help that the house is dark and old — and she actually passed away in the master bedroom.
KidsSlate

I Secretly Got My Daughter Vaccinated Against My Partner’s Wishes

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. A few weeks ago my sixteen-year-old daughter said she wanted to be vaccinated. I myself had no problem with this as I had gotten vaccinated myself as soon as I could, however her father (my partner) felt the vaccine was rushed to market and experimental and just too risky for her to take. Because I wanted to protect my daughter and because she wanted to get vaccinated, I went ahead and took her anyway without telling him. I really wanted to avoid him being angry. However, I admitted to him yesterday that she had the vaccine and now he is furious at me and her. He said she wasn’t at high risk for COVID, but there are stories of women being infertile due to the shot. I know it was wrong to not be completely transparent about our plans and he is hurt and insulted by my actions, but we see this issue (not just the vaccine but the entire pandemic) so differently. Not being vaccinated is as much a choice as being vaccinated in my opinion. Should I keep apologizing or am I in the right here?
The Truth Is, It's My Fault We Aren't Together

The Truth Is, It’s My Fault We Aren’t Together

It’s my fault we’re not together, and I’m sorry about that. I’m sorry that I hurt you and that I hurt myself. I feel bad that it took me this long to take accountability for my behavior because I finally realize that you deserved better. I pushed you away, and I didn’t try as hard as I could have to make it work between us. I hardly tried at all, firmly situated in defense-mode. I feel bad, but I can’t wish I did things differently because making that mistake taught me a lesson that I needed to learn, even if that comprehension comes more than a year later.
Relationship AdviceTelegraph

Dear Richard: 'Help! I think my mother has got a crush on my boyfriend'

My boyfriend and I got together shortly before the pandemic hit, and consequently saw very little of each other’s families during 2020. Since April this year we have stayed at my parents’ a couple of times (they have a kind of posh shed and garden heaters, so it was all legal!) and I was really taken aback by how flirty my mother was with my boyfriend, fishing for compliments about what she was wearing, saying nice things about him, using him to have a go at my dad when he cleared plates and stuff like that – nothing really overt.
Relationship Adviceromper.com

These Are The Best Texts To Send To Someone Who's Getting Divorced

With an estimated one out of two marriages ending in divorce, the chances are pretty high that you’re going to know someone who’s going through the dreaded D word right about now. But even if you want to be a totally supportive friend, that doesn’t necessarily mean that you can always hop on a call and have them pour their heart out to you, either. That’s when a quick “thinking of you” text can show your pal that you’re wishing them well sans the time commitment (and tirade of tears and rage). If you’re not sure what to say, here’s what to text a friend who is ending a marriage.