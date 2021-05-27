newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Covid news: Indian variant may account for 75% of new cases, as new strain from Thailand found in UK

By Sam Hancock,Akshita Jain,Chiara Giordano and Jon Sharman
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Matt Hancock has revealed more than half – and potentially up to three quarters – of all new coronavirus cases are now of the Indian variant.

At a Downing Street press conference the health secretary also denied promising Boris Johnson all hospital patients would be tested for Covid-19 before being discharged into care homes as he faced the media a day after Dominic Cummings made a string of allegations against him.

Mr Hancock has denied claims he lied repeatedly to officials and the public throughout the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Public Health England has identified a new strain of Covid-19 it designated a “variant under investigation”. The C.36.3 strain was first detected in Thailand, in people who had travelled from Egypt.

