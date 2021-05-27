Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Syria election: Bashar Assad votes in former rebel town Douma, site of chemical attack

By Charlene Rodrigues
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lizBx_0aCvfNTm00

Syria's President Bashar Assad voted on Wednesday in an election set to tighten his grip over a country mired in more than a decade-long conflict.

He cast his ballot in the former rebel stronghold of Douma, the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack in 2018, which, in retaliation, saw heavy military strikes by the US, UK and France.

After voting, Assad said: "Syria is not what they were trying to market, one city against the other and sect against the other or civil war. Today we are proving from Douma that the Syrian people are one.”

Since March 2011, scores have died, forcibly disappeared or been tortured. More than 11 million people — about half the country's population — fled their homes.

While many Syrians at home and abroad believe the presidential election is a sham, others say the polls will cement Assad's fourth seven-year term and extend his family's rule to nearly six decades. His father, Hafez al-Assad, ruled Syria for 30 years until his death in 2000.

For Monther Etaky, a Syrian who fled Aleppo in 2017, now living in Gaziantep in southeastern Turkey, the elections are no different from those in 2014. "This criminal regime and its allies are trying to act like they didn't kill one Syrian citizen," he said, adding that these elections cannot reliably define the future of Assad or Syria.

Etaky fled the airstrikes, hunger and fear of torture with his two young children after the Assad regime brutally seized his properties.

Meanwhile, the opposition is boycotting the vote. Assad's presidential rivals are deliberately low-key: former deputy cabinet minister Abdallah Saloum Abdallah and Mahmoud Ahmed Marei, head of a small, officially sanctioned opposition party.

Addressing his critics, including the West, Assad said Syrians had made their feelings clear by coming out in large numbers. "The value of your opinions is zero," he said.

Assad’s choice of Douma for voting, northeast of the centre of Damascus, is of great significance, says Taleb, a Syrian living in Germany, who only shared his first name. A Sunni Muslim town in eastern Ghouta, Douma was for long beseiged by the Assad regime.

“He is trying to send a strong political message of victory to the radical Islamic militant groups, including the Al Nusra Front who once controlled Douma,” said Taleb.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qrXQr_0aCvfNTm00

Douma was the main base for the groups and of vital strategic importance in the East of Damascus with a road linking Damascus and Homs.

“The elections are rigged and it is a show for the international media to show that they are holding elections,” Taleb said.

In the southern city of Deraa, cradle of the uprising against Assad in 2011 and an opposition bastion until rebels there surrendered three years ago, local leaders called for a strike.

The election went ahead despite a U.N.-led peace process to call for a new constitution and a political settlement.

At Damascus University's Faculty of Arts and Economics, hundreds of students lined up to vote, with several buses parked outside.

"With our blood and soul we sacrifice our lives for you Bashar," groups of them chanted before the polls opened, in scenes repeated across the 70% of Syria now under government control.

Zainab Hammoud, a freelance photographer and journalist in Damascus said Assad after all these years in the war has proved he is still there and infact has emerged much stronger. “He has carried out several military operations against the Islamic groups and has made progress against corruption, ” she said.

By choosing Douma, Hammoud said, Assad is sending a message to Syrians.

“This is the time is to fix everything inside Syria. The entire world had closed its doors to Syria, but now they are opening their doors to the country economically. It is important to re-energise Syria’s economy and with Assad it is possible,” she said.

“Yesterday Syria’s Tourism minister was in Saudi to attend a tourism exhibition and that is a good starting point for Assad,” Hammoud added.

Gauging from the number of people donning t-shirts carrying his name and photograph, Hammoud is certain of his win. His campaign promise read “Al Amal Amal”, which translates to “Hope with work“.

Even the elderly were out in force to show their support, Hammoud said.

Officials said privately that authorities had organised large rallies in recent days to encourage voting and the security apparatus that underpins Assad's Alawite minority-dominated rule had instructed state employees to vote.

"We have been told we have to go to the polls or bear responsibility for not voting," said Jafaar, a government employee in Latakia who gave his first name only, also fearing reprisals.

In parts of the southern city of Deraa, local figures opposed the election and called for a general strike.

In the northwestern Idlib region, the last rebel enclave where at least three million of those who fled Assad's bombing campaign are sheltering, people took to the streets to denounce the election as “theatre”.

In northeast Syria, where U.S. backed Kurdish-led forces administer an autonomous oil-rich region, officials closed border crossings with government-held areas to prevent people heading to polling stations.

They view the election as a setback to reconciliation with a Kurdish minority that has faced decades of discrimination from one-party rule and Arab nationalist ideology.

Reuters contributed to this report.

The Independent

The Independent

145K+
Followers
80K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mahmoud Ahmed#Economy#Syrian Rebels#Us Military#Military Weapons#Syrians#Aleppo#Sunni Muslim#Islamic#The Al Nusra Front#Damascus University#Saudi#Alawite#Idlib#Reuters#Northeast Syria#Attack#Heavy Military Strikes#Eastern Ghouta#Arab Nationalist Ideology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Country
Germany
News Break
Middle East
Related
Militaryprofilenewsusa.com

Israeli bombing of Syria

Syrian state television announced the launch of Syrian air defenses in the sky of the capital, Damascus, to counter an Israeli air attack with missiles. Syrian television said that the anti-aircraft targeted hostile Israeli missiles launched by planes that violated Lebanon’s airspace. Information from Syrian activists indicated that the Israeli...
Militarywtvbam.com

Syrian defenses intercept Israeli missile strike over Damascus -state media

AMMAN (Reuters) – Syrian air defenses on Tuesday intercepted an Israeli missile strike over Damascus, the Syrian capital, state media reported, while military defectors said the missiles may have targeted Iranian-backed militias. “Syrian air defences intercepted an Israeli aggression coming from Lebanese airspace,” state media said. Earlier, state media said...
Middle EastIdaho8.com

Bashar al-Assad Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Marriage: Asma (Akhras) al-Assad (2000-present) Education: University of Damascus, Medicine, 1988; Ophthalmology residency, London, 1992-1994. Military service: Syrian Army, 1999, Colonel. Religion: Alawite Muslim. Timeline. 1994 – Syrian President Hafez Assad’s oldest son and heir apparent, Basel, dies in...
Middle EastMiddletown Press

Syria reports Israeli attacks in Damascus, central province

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state media reported late Tuesday an Israeli aerial attack near the Syrian capital of Damascus and in the central province of Homs, prompting a response from national air defenses. The target of the reported Israeli attacks were not immediately clear. The attacks are the first...
Middle Eastrojname.com

Kurdish News

NPA Syria - 7 hours ago. The SDF denied the any targeting of the Turkish forces describing the news as "fake." @cmoc_sdf #AANES #Turkey The post SDF denies activity against Turkey in northern Syria appeared first on North press agency. ... 3. Case of former HDP deputy Önder combined with...
Middle Eastthedefensepost.com

Top Kurdish Official Killed in Turkish Operation in Iraq: Erdogan

A senior official from Turkey’s outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) was killed in a Turkish intelligence operation in Iraq, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday. Erdogan accuses the PKK of using the mountainous area in Iraq’s north as a springboard for its insurgency against the Turkish state. The Turkish president...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Netherlands Admits 4 Nationals Held by Kurds in Syria

A senior government delegation from the Netherlands arrived in Qamishli, a predominantly Kurdish city in northeastern Syria, to take back four Dutch nationals tied to the Islamic State. They included the wife of an IS fighter and her two children along with an orphan child whose parents died in the...
Cleveland Jewish News

Gantz to Hezbollah: War with Israel will cause ‘immense’ damage to Lebanon

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz issued a warning to Hezbollah on Monday, saying that the damage to Lebanon in any future war with Israel would be “immense.”. Speaking at an event marking Israel’s recognition of its 18-year presence in southern Lebanon as an official military campaign, Gantz said that such a war would be fought on Lebanese and not Israeli territory.”Lebanon needs to know that what Gaza experienced a few weeks ago is only the tip of the iceberg. The targets are ready. Those with rocket launchers hidden in their yards are putting their neighbors in jeopardy. Those who are armed by Iran and trying to operate in the aerial sphere—will be marked and shot down at the place of our choosing. The war that erupts from Lebanon—heaven forbid—will mostly take place on the enemy’s territory, and the damage to it will be immense, painful and comprehensive,” said Gantz.
Protestsglobalvoices.org

Daraa protests burst the Syrian regime's bubble of election day

While Syria ostensibly witnessed a presidential election on May 26 that was celebrated by the regime and some parts of the country, several regions in the Daraa governorate in the south of Syria staged a popular uprising against what they described as a ‘farcical play’, holding demonstrations and strikes, while insurgents attacked pro-regime entities.
Middle EastBirmingham Star

Turkish Airstrike Kills at Least 3 in Refugee Camp Inside Iraq

MOSUL, IRAQ - A Turkish airstrike killed at least three people and injured others on Saturday at a camp for displaced people in northern Iraq, said Rashad Kelani, a Patriotic Union of Kurdistan party official. The strike on the camp housing thousands of Kurdish refugees from Turkey took place three...
Middle EastDetroit News

In Syria camp, forgotten children are molded by IS ideology

Al-Hol, Syria — At the sprawling al-Hol camp, children pass their days roaming the dirt roads, playing with mock swords and black banners in imitation of Islamic State group militants. Few can read or write. For some, the only education is from mothers giving them IS propaganda. It has been...
Militarysouthfront.org

Iranian Military Advisor Among 14 Killed In New Attacks By ISIS Cells In Central Syria

ISIS cells in Syria’s central region have carried out three new attacks against government forces and their allies in Homs and Deir Ezzor. On June 3, ISIS terrorists ambushed an Iranian military advisor on the Homs-Deir Ezzor highway. According to Iranian sources, the advisor, Hassan Abdullahzadeh, was killed in the ambush along with his guard Mohsen Abbasi.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Millions in Syria face disaster if aid crossing is shut - UN

Millions of people in northwest Syria face disaster if the United Nations fails to approve an extension of cross-border humanitarian operations next month, a senior U.N. aid official said on Thursday. Some 3 million people, many of them displaced by fighting elsewhere in Syria during the decade-long conflict, have sought...
Middle EastThe Guardian

Bashar al-Assad’s decade of destruction in Syria

Syria’s president, Bashar al-Assad, has presided over a devastating civil war that has caused the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people. Martin Chulov describes a man who came back from the brink of defeat to strengthen his grip on a country deeply scarred by war. Bashar al-Assad succeeded his...