Report: Nintendo Switch Pro may be out in September, priced above $299

By Andrew Rockett
Nintendo Enthusiast
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBloomberg is still rolling with Nintendo Switch Pro rumors and reports, this time dropping a pretty big one: the new, more powerful console may be released as soon as September. Additionally, it is likely to cost more than the current Switch model’s $299 price tag, will begin assembly as soon as July, and may even be revealed ahead of E3 so that publishers can showcase all of their in-development Switch games.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com
