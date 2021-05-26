Cancel
POTUS

David Fahrenthold breaks down latest reporting on Trump investigation

MSNBC
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Post reports that the Manhattan district attorney has convened a special grand jury that could hear evidence and weigh possible criminal charges against former President Trump, his staff or his family. David Fahrenthold broke the story and joined Peter Alexander to share what he knows so far. Plus, NBC's Kristen Welker, former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti, and former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance break down what it means for Trump.

www.msnbc.com
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

Lead witness in Trump inaugural investigation claims Trump was involved

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the former advisor to Melania Trump who is now a lead witness in the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, appeared Thursday on Cuomo Prime Time and spoke about the role the Trump Organization played in the allocation of funds for events surrounding the former president’s 2017 inauguration.
POTUSWashington Post

Merrick Garland is right to be cautious about breaking with Trump’s Justice Department

As frustrating and galling as it may be to see President Biden’s administration make anything less than a clean break with its predecessors, Attorney General Merrick Garland is right not to peremptorily reverse positions taken by the Justice Department during the Trump era. And his caution is appropriate even if those positions, such as continuing to represent a certain Mar-a-Lago resident in a defamation case, are clearly wrong.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump DOJ spent half a year pursuing CNN reporter's records

The Department of Justice (DOJ) under former President Trump secretly spent half a year to obtain records from CNN Pentagon reporter Barbara Starr. CNN’s lead attorney, David Vigilante, informed the news outlet that he was placed under a gag order under which he was strictly limited to who he could speak to about the effort.
POTUSWashington Times

Trump says McGahn testimony a ‘nothingburger,’ claims exoneration

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday took a victory lap a day after Democrats’ released a transcript of the closed-door testimony of former White House Counsel Don McGahn, which revealed little new information about Mr. Trump’s actions during the Mueller collusion probe. “I have also been totally exonerated in Congress...
POTUSWashington Post

Don McGahn’s unflattering portrayal of Trump

We had to wait a long time to see testimony from former White House counsel Donald McGahn. And in the end, it was anticlimactic — at least as far as the known facts went. McGahn fought a congressional subpoena for two years, ultimately reaching a deal under which he would testify behind closed doors — but only about specific events detailed in the Mueller report. McGahn was a key witness in that investigation, having said that President Donald Trump asked him to get special counsel Robert S. Mueller III removed. (McGahn refused both Trump’s request and a later request for McGahn to falsely deny the president made the request.) But the agreement and McGahn’s apparent desire not to make too much news with his testimony conspired to make his testimony far from earth-shattering.
POTUSThe Guardian

Man impersonated Trump relatives online to trick donors, prosecutors say

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with creating fake online identities impersonating Donald Trump’s brother and youngest son, which he used to dupe hundreds of people nationwide into donating thousands of dollars to what prosecutors have described as a phoney political organization. Joshua Hall, 22, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, was released...
POTUSMSNBC

Trump trouble: 'Heavy hitter' Trump Org exec testifies in criminal probe

While longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg ducks questions about the criminal probe into the company, a longtime executive who reported directly to Weisselberg just went under oath before the New York grand jury. Feds hope the pressure will turn Weisselberg into a cooperating witness. MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former SDNY prosecutor John Flannery and MSNBC's Juanita Tolliver to discuss the updates in the probe.
POTUSMSNBC

NYT: Senior Trump Org. official testifies before grand jury in Trump criminal probe

David Cay Johnston says the news that Trump Org. controller Jeff McConney testified before the grand jury in the criminal probe of Donald Trump and his company indicates prosecutors want Trump’s longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg to flip “because that’s where he would be most helpful.” Joyce Vance adds this is building for prosecutors to go after those they believe are “most culpable for whatever criminal conduct may have occurred” including potentially Trump or his children.