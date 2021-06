In July 1921, French police broke up a small gathering of communists in a house in Shanghai’s French Concession, forcing them to repair to a tourist boat, where they founded the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). One hundred years on, house and boat alike are centres of “red tourism”, complementing the carefully crafted patriotic school education that introduces Chinese youngsters to the extraordinary feats of the CCP: ending a “century of humiliation” at the hands of European colonial powers and Japanese invaders; reforming, enriching and turning the country into a superpower – China’s economy has, on some measures, already overtaken the United States to become the world’s largest.