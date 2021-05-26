NAM-HKU Fellowship in Global Health Leadership
Thanks to a generous donation from Dr. Patrick Poon, the University of Hong Kong (HKU) and the U.S. National Academy of Medicine (NAM) have established the NAM-HKU Fellowship in Global Health Leadership, which aims to provide a two-year training for early to mid-career scholars to learn and work at HKU School of Public Health and the NAM in areas under the umbrella of global health leadership. The fellowship program will commence in 2019 and run for three years initially, with one Fellow to be selected each year.nam.edu