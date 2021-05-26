NAM-HKU Fellowship in Global Health Leadership

Cytel’s biostatisticians have evaluated the difficulties of conducting randomized control trials (RCTs) in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), and have revealed the power of new, innovative statistical methods to overcome the most pressing challenges in global health research. The findings were published in The Lancet Global Health, where Cytel and an international network of collaborators argue for urgent adoption of a range of clinical trial design innovations for improvements to global health. Despite their profound benefits, particularly in low-resource settings, such innovative methods have been consistently underutilized in LMICs. This new Series in The Lancet is the latest of Cytel’s efforts to propel fruitful international discussion and overcome hesitancy around the implementation of innovative statistical methods in clinical research.