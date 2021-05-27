Where To Find Cool in Blue Ridge, Georgia

Blue Ridge GA is cool in so many ways... from wild and scenic spots in the surrounding mountains that are perfect little pockets of peace away from the heat of summer, to the bustling scene in our towns. Lots of unique shopping spots, plus charming little restaurants and shady outdoor places to get a cool drink. And our wineries, breweries and music clubs have a whole summer of entertainment planned in shady outdoor venues bustling with fun, friendly people of all kinds. So whether you’re into relaxation, adventure or fun times in town… Blue Ridge GA has got you covered with cool!