Credit Suisse details Swiss watchdog action after Archegos blow up
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann. "FINMA imposed a temporary add-on of CHF 5.8 billion (USD 6.1 billion) to the Group's credit risk RWA (risk-weighted assets) in relation to its exposure in the US-based hedge fund matter, which was included in movements in risk levels," it said in a first-quarter regulatory filing.www.investing.com