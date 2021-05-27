Cancel
California State

California’s high gas tax set to go higher

By The Editorial Board
San Bernardino County Sun
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs if gas prices weren’t high enough in California, the gas tax is going up again on July 1. An annual inflation adjustment was part of the transportation tax package pushed through the Legislature and signed by Gov. Jerry Brown in 2017. The law known as SB 1 added 12 cents to the per-gallon cost of gasoline on November 1, 2017, then another 5.6 cents on July 1, 2019, and 3.2 cents more last July 1. The next upward adjustment will bring the California excise tax on gas to 51.1 cents per gallon. SB 1 also increased the taxes on diesel fuel and raised the cost of registering a vehicle.

