Smashing Pumpkins announce ‘Gish’ 30th anniversary livestream event

The countdown to July 18, the 40th anniversary of thrash/metal legends Anthrax, is well underway and heading towards the big finale. A special worldwide Livestream event, presented by Danny Wimmer Presents and originating from Los Angeles, will kick off in North America on Friday, July 16, beginning at 4 PM PT and 7 PM ET, and in the UK on Saturday, July 17, starting at Midnight BST. (Check out the trailer HERE.) Livestream event tickets and special 40th anniversary ticket bundles – one including a live video chat with the members of Anthrax – are on sale now. Special 40th anniversary artwork was created by Brian Ewing and Stephen Thompson for limited edition t-shirts, commemorative tickets, and an anniversary poster. In addition to the Livestream and merchandise bundles, fans will be able to buy a digital ticket to relive the past 40 years with exclusive interviews, testimonials, and behind-the-scenes stories of the band’s legendary career. All purchasing details are accessible at www.anthraxlive.com.