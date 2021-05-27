Cancel
Smashing Pumpkins announce ‘Gish’ 30th anniversary livestream event

By Alex Gallagher
NME
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmashing Pumpkins have announced plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album, ‘Gish’, with a livestream event this weekend. Set to take place this Sunday May 30 at 1AM BST, the virtual event will feature a live vinyl listening party, a Q&A segment and an exclusive preview of some unreleased music. While the band won’t be performing, frontman Billy Corgan and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin will host the two-hour event from Corgan’s teashop, Madame Zuzu’s.

