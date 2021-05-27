Smashing Pumpkins announce ‘Gish’ 30th anniversary livestream event
Smashing Pumpkins have announced plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album, ‘Gish’, with a livestream event this weekend. Set to take place this Sunday May 30 at 1AM BST, the virtual event will feature a live vinyl listening party, a Q&A segment and an exclusive preview of some unreleased music. While the band won’t be performing, frontman Billy Corgan and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin will host the two-hour event from Corgan’s teashop, Madame Zuzu’s.www.nme.com