Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Facebook is Planning an AR Wrist Wearable That Can Read Your Mind

By Editorial Policy, Standards & Complaints
manofmany.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the article“What we’re trying to do with neural interfaces is to let you control the machine directly, using the output of the peripheral nervous system—specifically the nerves outside the brain that animate your hand and finger muscles,” says Facebook Reality Labs Neuromotor Interfaces director Thomas Reardon in regard to the Facebook Intelligent Click AR Controller. The new device is a wristband that comes with a built-in computer, battery, antennas, and sensors that can read electrical signals from your brain to your wrist and hand and then translate those signals into digital commands to control an augmented reality device.

manofmany.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Glasses#Keyboards#Augmented Reality#Computer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Facebook
Related
PetsPosted by
SlashGear

Tamagotchi Smart puts your virtual pet on your wrist

It’s almost hard to believe that Tamagotchi is already 25 years old now, but that’s exactly what the franchise is celebrating this year. Despite all the advancements in technology, especially in toys, brand owner Bandai still believes in the joys of a simple egg-shaped device that houses a virtual pet. That said, there is always room for improvement and that seems to be what the Tamagotchi Smart is trying to present, putting the same pet-raising experience in a smartwatch form, complete with touch and crude voice input.
Softwaretecheblog.com

Facebook AI Can Now Emulate Your Handwriting Style Using a Photograph of Just a Single Word

Facebook’s TextStyleBrush, the company’s latest AI research project, needs just a photo of a single word to emulate your handwriting style. This means that you’ll easily be able to edit and replace text in images, making it the first self-supervised AI model that replaces text in images of both handwriting and scenes using a single example word. It opens the door to advancements in personalized messaging and captions, such as photo-realistic translation of languages in augmented reality (AR). Read more for a video and additional information.
Electronicstimeandtidewatches.com

RECOMMENDED READING: Why the new Facebook watch could be a hard sell

As reported last week by Alex Heath for The Verge, Facebook is reported to be working on its very own smartwatch, due for launch in the middle of 2022. This will be the first time the tech giant is making a play for your wrist real estate, taking on the mighty Apple Watch which remains the worlds best selling wristwatch. But while this is exciting news for anyone who holds shares in the social media conglomerate, it certainly gives the rest of us pause for concern, according to a Fast Company article. Will there be Facebook watch privacy issues, just like we’ve seen in the headlines over the last few years?
Engineeringsuperhits1027.com

This Helmet Can Read Your Mind

The former owner of Braintree and Venmo has sunk $55 million into developing a helmet that can read its wearer’s mind. Kernel founder Bryan Johnson says the new helmet, which sells for $50,000, uses sensors and lasers to assess its wearer’s brain activity and oxygen levels. It will allow patients suffering from diseases like Alzheimer’s to move around freely without being burdened by heavy equipment, Johnson says.
ElectronicsPosted by
Axios

Tech's war for your wrist

Tech's biggest companies are ramping up competition for the real estate between your hand and your elbow. The big picture: The next big hardware platform after the smartphone will likely involve devices for your eyes, your ears and your wrists. One big challenge for designers of this wearable computer of...
Engineeringpsychologytoday.com

Can New High Tech Machines Read Your Mind?

Tech advances that interpret brain signals are steadily improving our ability to interpret what's going on in the brain. These advances are starting to approach the level of "mind reading." It's now possible to reconstruct crude representations of what the brain is seeing, or even imagining. "Mind reading" machines offer...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

App code shows Peloton is planning a new wearable

Peloton, the company behind subscription based treadmills and exercise bikes for the home, is looking to make a wearable, according to code hidden in the iOS app uncovered by Bloomberg. It doesn’t seem like this is going to be a fully featured smartwatch, however, and will apparently take the form...
ElectronicsTrustedReviews

Facebook smartwatch: Everything we know about the social network’s wearable plans

Reports suggest that Facebook’s latest foray into the world of hardware will be a wearable: the first Facebook smartwatch. The company’s past attempts to create dedicated hardware have been a decidedly mixed bag. While nobody would sensibly argue that the Oculus Quest 2 is anything but a triumph, Facebook Portal has received a slightly more muted response from reviewers and consumers alike, and the less said about the HTC Cha Cha and its dedicated Facebook button, the better.
Cell PhonesIFLScience

Kids Can Use AR To Explore The Planet From Home With Orboot Earth

After years of trying to make augmented reality take off, the time might have finally come. Despite efforts from big brands like Samsung and Snap, the technology hasn't yet made waves the way other innovations have. Now, tech industry leaders are betting big on augmented reality headsets, meaning it might finally be AR’s big moment.
Engineeringfemalefirst.co.uk

Inventor claims helmet can help read minds

Biohacker Bryan Johnson has developed a mind-reading helmet that he claims will allow humans to connect their brains with artificial intelligence. A mind-reading helmet will enable humans to connect their minds to artificial intelligence by 2030, a biohacker has claimed. Bryan Johnson has developed the helmet that he hopes can...
InternetPosted by
pymnts

Perfect Corp. Integrates With Facebook For AR Beauty-Try Ons

Beauty technology company Perfect Corp. has integrated with Facebook for the growth of augmented reality (AR) digital beauty try-on and shopping experiences throughout Facebook and Instagram, according to an announcement. “There’s no denying the impact that social media platforms like Instagram continue to play in the consumer discovery and shopping...
ElectronicsLiliputing

TCL NXTWEAR G glasses are wearable displays for your phone or PC

Smart glasses haven’t really taken off since Google first unveiled Google Glass in 2012. But that hasn’t stopped companies from building smart features into eyewear over the years. One of the latest examples is TCL’s new NXTWEAR G Wearable Display Glasses. As the name suggests, the NXTWEAR G isn’t a...
TechnologyPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Facebook’s new patent is a strange new look for AR

Given the huge success of the Oculus Quest 2, it would be foolish to dismiss Facebook’s hardware ambitions in the augmented reality (AR) space. All the same, a new patent showing a possible new implementation for AR is certainly unorthodox. The patent, filed in 2019 but published this week, was...
ElectronicsApple Insider

Apple researching cameras that can capture direction of light for better AR, VR

Future iPhone cameras that capture the direction light is traveling may provide greater 3D detail that will improve Apple AR walk-through experiences. Current iPhone cameras capture the intensity of light in a scene, but future ones may do more. Using light field photography, the camera system could capture the direction light is traveling, plus record the positions of different objects in view. — That's the idea at the heart of "Panoramic light field capture, processing, and display,"