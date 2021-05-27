Facebook is Planning an AR Wrist Wearable That Can Read Your Mind

As reported last week by Alex Heath for The Verge, Facebook is reported to be working on its very own smartwatch, due for launch in the middle of 2022. This will be the first time the tech giant is making a play for your wrist real estate, taking on the mighty Apple Watch which remains the worlds best selling wristwatch. But while this is exciting news for anyone who holds shares in the social media conglomerate, it certainly gives the rest of us pause for concern, according to a Fast Company article. Will there be Facebook watch privacy issues, just like we’ve seen in the headlines over the last few years?