Facebook is Planning an AR Wrist Wearable That Can Read Your Mind
“What we’re trying to do with neural interfaces is to let you control the machine directly, using the output of the peripheral nervous system—specifically the nerves outside the brain that animate your hand and finger muscles,” says Facebook Reality Labs Neuromotor Interfaces director Thomas Reardon in regard to the Facebook Intelligent Click AR Controller. The new device is a wristband that comes with a built-in computer, battery, antennas, and sensors that can read electrical signals from your brain to your wrist and hand and then translate those signals into digital commands to control an augmented reality device.manofmany.com