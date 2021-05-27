Cancel
New Tibetan exile president open to reaching out to China

By ASHWINI BHATIA
SFGate
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleDHARMSALA, India (AP) — The new president of the Tibetan exile government said Thursday he was willing to reach out to the Chinese government to resolve their conflict, though the sides haven't had dialogue in more than a decade. Penpa Tsering, the former speaker of Tibet’s parliament-in-exile, was sworn in...

