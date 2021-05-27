Cancel
Braves lose to Red Sox at 1 a.m., drop back below .500

By Tim Tucker
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 13 days ago
Five takeaways from the Braves’ loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday night in Boston:. ExploreBraves’ Ozuna will be sidelined for six weeks. 1. The game was interrupted by an almost three-hour rain delay after the sixth inning with the Red Sox leading 7-4. The seventh inning finally began at 12:01 a.m., and rain was falling steadily again by the eighth inning, when the Red Sox tacked on two runs. The game ended a minute before 1 a.m., the Red Sox a 9-5 winner after Braves catcher William Contreras’ ninth-inning homer.

Atlanta, GA
Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

