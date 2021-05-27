Braves lose to Red Sox at 1 a.m., drop back below .500

This was a very frustrating night at Fenway for the Red Sox, who had a chance to jump out to an early lead against a good pitcher in Charlie Morton. They failed to take advantage of early chances, and they would live to regret it after Morton settled into a major groove over the middle and late portions of the game. On the other side, Garrett Richards was able to mostly work around command issues all night, but he did let a couple of lapses fall through and that was enough for a loss. These kinds of losses happen, but in a divisional race that already looks like it’ll go down to the wire with a lot of teams involved, you can’t miss too many chances.