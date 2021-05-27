Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Clearmind Medicine Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Granting of Stock Options

StreetInsider.com
 2021-05-27

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CSE: CMND) ("Clearmind" or the "Company"), a psychedelic medicine biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and under-served health problems, today announced that it intends to raise a minimum of $3,750,000 and a maximum of up to $6,000,000 (the "Gross Proceeds") by way of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement will consist of a minimum of 5,000,000 and a maximum of up to 8,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.75 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable to acquire one Common Share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $1.25 per Warrant Share for a period of eighteen (18) months following the closing of the Private Placement. Insiders of the Company may participate in the Private Placement. Insiders of the Company may participate in the Private Placement in an amount equal to 20% of the Private Placement.

www.streetinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicine#Streetinsider Premium#Newsfile Corp#The Company#The Private Placement#Company#The Gross Proceeds#Units#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
BusinessBusiness Insider

Etruscus Increases Private Placement to $2.7 Million

VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Etruscus Resources Corp. (CSE: ETR) (OTC: ETRUF) (FSE: ERR) (the "Company" or "Etruscus"), a Vancouver-based exploration company, is pleased to announce that due to significant market demand for its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), the Company has increased the size of the Private Placement to up to $2,700,000. The Private Placement consists of Flow-through Units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.35 per FT Unit and Non Flow-through Units ("NFT Units") at a price of $0.30 per NFT Unit. The Company announced the closing of a tranche of the Private Placement on June 9, 2021 for gross proceeds of $1,000,025. Final amounts raised and number of units issued will be disclosed at the time of closing, which is expected to be on or about June 30, 2021.
Marketsmining.com

Finlay Minerals stock jumps on upsized private placement

Due to strong investor demand, British Columbia-focused junior miner Finlay Minerals (TSXV: FYL) has decided to increase the size of its previously announced private placement from C$2million ($1.63m) to up to C$2.635 million ($2.14m). Under the upsized private placement, the company will sell about 18.16 million non-flow-through units at a...
Economydallassun.com

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Symbol Change For OTC Markets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. ('Zinc8' or the 'Company') (CSE:ZAIR)(OTC PINK:ZAIRF)(FSE:0E9) announces that its common shares trading on the OTC Markets will begin trading under the symbol ZAIRF at the market open, June 28, 2021. The Company effected the OTC Markets symbol...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Norden Crown Announces Closing Of Private Placement

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES/. VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Norden Crown Metals Corp. (" Norden Crown" or the " Company") (TSXV: NOCR) (OTC: NOCRF) ( Frankfurt: 03E) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private ‎placement (the " Private Placement").‎
StocksStreetInsider.com

OneSoft Grants Stock Options

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Further to the appointment of R. David Webster to the OneSoft Solutions Inc. (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB: OSSIF) ("OneSoft") Board of Directors as was announced on June 24, 2021, OneSoft has granted 200,000 stock options to R. David Webster, in accordance with the Company's compensation plan for Directors. The stock options granted have a strike price of $0.56 per share, vest 50% on each of the grant and anniversary dates, and will expire in five years if not exercised.
Industrysalmonbusiness.com

Gigante Salmon upsizes private placement, raises €22 million

More cash after “strong interest from high-quality institutional investors”. On Wednesday, it was reported that that the land-based salmon farmer was raising capital ahead of a private placement. The fundraising began on Wednesday, but as early as Thursday evening the company said that interest had been so strong that the...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Seabridge Gold Reports on Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2021) - Seabridge Gold (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) (the "Company") today provided the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 24, 2021. A total of 41,822,404 common shares were represented at the meeting, representing 55.45% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the record date. All matters presented for approval at the meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

TVI Announces the Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - TVI Pacific Inc. (TSXV: TVI) (OTCPINK: TVIPF) ("TVI" or "the Company") announces that shareholders have approved of all resolutions brought before them at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on June 24, 2021. A total of 258,589,065 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting, representing approximately 39.36% of the Company's outstanding shares.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Xtierra - Annual Meeting of Shareholders 2021

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2021) - Xtierra Inc. (TSXV: XAG) ("Xtierra" or the "Company") reports that it held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders yesterday, June 24, 2021, in Toronto at which all resolutions were approved and passed.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Entheos Enters into Definitive Share Exchange Agreement for the Acquisition of the BC Bud Corporation, Provides Transaction Update

VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Entheos Capital Corp. (the "Company"), announces that, further to its press release dated February 11, 2021, it has entered into a definitive share exchange agreement dated for reference March 15, 2021 with the BC Bud Corporation ("BCBC") and all of its shareholders for the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of BCBC (the "Transaction").
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Revive Therapeutics Approved To Trade On The OTCQB Market

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. ("Revive" or the "Company") (CSE: RVV, USA: RVVTF, FRANKFURT: 31R), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB ® Market ("OTCQB") effective Monday June 28, 2021.
BusinessBayStreet.ca

Monterey Minerals Announces Management Changes

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Monterey Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Monterey") (CSE:MREY)(FSE:2DK) today announces that James Macintosh has resigned his position as President & CEO, and Director of the Company effective immediately to pursue other opportunities. As a result of the resignation, Monterey's Board of...
Marketsinvesting.com

BMO Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Hudbay Minerals Inc

BMO Capital analyst Jackie Przybylowski maintained a Buy rating on Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Inc on Friday, setting a price target of $15.5, which is approximately 135.92% above the present share price of $6.57. Przybylowski expects Hudbay Minerals Inc to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.23 for the second quarter...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Bioasis Announces Filing Of Its Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year-End Financial Statements And MD&A

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (TSXV:BTI.V; OTCQB:BIOAF), (the "Company" or "Bioasis"), a pre-clinical, research-stage biopharmaceutical company developing its proprietary xB 3 ™ platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier ("BBB") and the treatment of central nervous system ("CNS") disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced it has filed its audited annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the period ended February 28, 2021. All are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.bioasis.us/investors/.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Gold Mountain Closes $12 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Not for Distribution to the United States Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Value Capital Trust and AIP Yield Fund, LP Provide Update on Previously Announced Private Placement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2021) - Value Capital Trust (TSXV: VLU.P) ("Value") and AIP Yield Fund, LP ("AIPYF") announce that they have updated the terms of the proposed brokered private placement of subscription receipts of AIPYF ("Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to US$20,000,000 (the "Offering") announced on February 18, 2021 (the "February Announcement").
Businesstheclarion.ca

PODA Completes $4.6 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire – June 24, 2021 – PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda Lifestyle" or the "Company") (CSE:PODA) (CNSX:PODA.CN) Pink (OTC:PODAF) (FSE:99L) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered financing of units. In connection with the closing, the Company issued 6,576,943 units at a price of $0.70 per unit, for gross proceeds of $4,603,860. Each unit consists of one subordinate voting share and one-half of one warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one subordinate voting share of the Company, at an exercise price of $1.00 per share, for a period of two years from the date of issuance. The warrants are transferrable. Cash Finder’s fees of $256,094 were paid and 351,849 Finder’s warrants were issued in connection with the offering. Each Finder’s warrant entitles the holder to purchase one subordinate voting share of the Company, at an exercise price of $1.00 per share, for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Edgemont Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement for $703,500

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2021) - Edgemont Gold Corp. (CSE: EDGM) (FSE: EG8) is pleased to announce that it has increased and closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement of 2,100,000 flow through units at $0.335 per unit for gross proceeds of $703,500. All securities issued with respect to this private placement are subject to a four month plus a day hold period expiring on October 24, 2021 in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Economymonitordaily.com

Liberty Commercial Finance Closes Private Placement of $30MM of Unsecured Notes

Liberty Commercial Finance closed a private placement of $30 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured notes rated BBB by Egan Jones. Piper Sandler served as the sole placement agent for the offering. “This successful issuance is an enormous milestone for Liberty and is truly transformative for the business,” Eric Freeman,...
Businessfirstwordpharma.com

Filament Announces Shareholder Approval of Amalgamation and Closing of Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Filament Health Corp. (formerly Filament Ventures Corp.) ("Filament" or the "Company"), today announced that further to its press release June 8, 2021, holders of the common shares of Filament (the "Shareholders") approved the amalgamation (the "Amalgamation") of Filament and 396 at an annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders held on June 18, 2021. At the Meeting, votes were placed by Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy, collectively holding approximately 85% of Filament's outstanding common shares. The required shareholder approval thresholds were met, with the Amalgamation being approved by 100% of the votes cast at the Meeting.