If you gave up dairy, it doesn’t mean you can’t eat cheese anymore. You can bet on these vegan cheese when craving knocks on the door. When I figured out that I’ve had dairy sensitivity, I was pretty upset because that meant I needed to give up dairy altogether. When I switched to a vegetarian diet, cheese was part of all my meals in the very beginning. At that time, I was living in Europe (yes, French and Swiss cheese in every grocery store!), and I’ve had access to the best cheese in the world, so I’d indulge myself with cheese daily.