Running Springs man arrested after former girlfriend dies
San Bernardino County sheriff’s detectives have arrested a Running Springs man in connection with the death of a former girlfriend who had been missing for two weeks. On Monday, May 17, the Twin Peaks station received a report of a missing person, Debra McClanahan, a 50-year-old Running Springs resident. A family member said she had not been seen since Monday, May 3. Deputies launched a missing person investigation, said a press release.www.redlandscommunitynews.com