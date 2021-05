There are many questions facing Tottenham heading into the summer, as they try to get back to competing in the upper echelons of the Premier League. The main focus will be the appointment of their new manager, but there will also be a focus on keeping Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. One talking point that has gone under the radar has been the future of Gareth Bale. It was seen as coup when Spurs signed him on loan last summer, but he hasn’t had the impact that many thought he would have.