Samuel E. Wright, Voice Of Sebastian The Crab In 'The Little Mermaid,' Has Died

By Bob Mondello
kclu.org
 3 days ago

Actor Samuel E. Wright, the voice of Sebastian the crab in Disney's "The Little Mermaid," has died. Wright was 74 and a stage veteran who had appeared in Broadway musicals and other films, as critic Bob Mondello remembers. BOB MONDELLO, BYLINE: The one thing he wasn't was crabby. Sam Wright...

