Ponchatoula, LA

David Eric Saucier

Hammond Daily Star
 14 days ago

David, age 71, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021. He was a lifelong resident of Ponchatoula, LA. David was a skilled First Class Machinist / Welder / Valve Specialist by trade. He was a big family man who loved the outdoors. When he wasn’t engaged in home projects, David could be found fishing, or hunting either squirrel or deer. Family always came first to David. He loved and took care of them with a perfectionists’ heart, honest to his core, beneficially blunt with his friendship, and loyal to the end. David was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who is already dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

www.hammondstar.com
Ponchatoula, LA
Louisiana Obituaries
Ponchatoula, LA
James Brown
