The Good, the Bad and the Ugly so far through the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs. Carey Price. No question the Montreal Canadiens can’t get this far without Price at his best. He kept the Canadiens in the opening series against the Maple Leafs while his team found its game and its confidence, somewhere around overtime in Game 5. Once in the Leafs heads – it takes a lot to shut down Auston Matthews – he then lived rent-free in the heads of Jets shooters.