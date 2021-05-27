Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wilson, Woodson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 01:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wilson; Woodson The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wilson County in southeastern Kansas Woodson County in southeastern Kansas * Until 300 AM CDT. * At 154 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Toronto, or 12 miles northwest of Fredonia, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Buffalo around 210 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Yates Center. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH